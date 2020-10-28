North America Wheat Market Analysis, Production, Demand and Supply Analysis 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, North America Wheat Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The North America wheat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

It is expected to produce 77.4 million metric tons of wheat in 2018. About 70-80% of the wheat produced in the United States belongs to the category of winter wheat used in making bread. Canada is the second-largest wheat exporter, globally, it exported around 16% of the total wheat in 2016, worth USD 4.5 million, whereas, the export of wheat from the United States was worth USD 5.4 million.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Biofuels and Animal Feed

The massive increase in the production of biofuel is majorly driven by the very large government subsidies provided in many western countries, which have been simultaneously increasing the subsidization of biofuel, with a subsequent reduction in subsidies for food cultivation. In contrast to fossil fuels, which are exhaustible resources, biofuels are produced from renewable feedstocks. Also, much of the increase in cereals demand, such as wheat, will be for animal feed to support the growing consumption of livestock products. Both the factors will, in turn, drive the market for wheat seed over the forecasted period. In countries like Canada, high-yielding wheat-based bioenergy crops are developed in order to reduce the dependence on petroleum for transportation and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Although wheat represents a larger part of the production of biofuels in Canada, only 2.9% of the total wheat harvest in Canada was used for bioethanol production. The production of biodiesel increased from 7474.68 litres in 2017 to 7831.14 litres in 2019. Moreover, the federal government is providing subsidies to increase the consumption of biofuels such as wheat ethanol. Some biofuels are cost-competitive with traditional fuels and make a useful addition to gasoline. This in turn has driven the demand for wheat production in North America.

Regional Analysis:

United States Dominates the Market

The acreage under wheat increased from 15,198,130 hectares in 2017 to 16,027,750 hectares in 2018 which was much higher than the acreage reported in Canada, according to the FAO database. Uneven weather conditions in Kansas and Ontario, one of the major regions for wheat production are the major areas of trouble because of increased weather uncertainties. For instance, in Ontario, the winter wheat has been under the snow which also makes it difficult to determine the quality of wheat. The region dominates production and, to a large extent helps set prices at which wheat is traded around the globe. North America is also the supplier that the world depends on during wheat supply issues.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the North America Wheat market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Wheat market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Wheat market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Wheat market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Wheat report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

