Future Market Insights Revises Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Testing Equipment Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

ADAS Testing Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the ADAS testing equipment market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the ADAS testing equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Testing Equipment Market Taxonomy

The global ADAS Testing equipment market testing equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to thee reader.

By Product Type

Hardware

Software

By End User

Automotive OEMs

Tier-1 Suppliers

Labs and Other Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the ADAS testing equipment market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand-side & supply-side trends pertaining to the ADAS testing equipment market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the ADAS testing equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the ADAS testing equipment market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the ADAS testing equipment market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the ADAS testing equipment market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, overview of the ADAS testing equipment market, and value chain analysis for the ADAS testing equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 04 – Global ADAS Testing Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the ADAS testing equipment market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical ADAS testing equipment market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). The chapter also includes a pessimistic & optimistic outlook for autonomous vehicles. Along with it, an overview of the key insights are also provided by market participants.

Chapter 06 – Global ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

Based on the product type, the ADAS testing equipment market is segmented into hardware and software. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the ADAS testing equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 07 – Global ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End User

This chapter provides details about the ADAS testing equipment market based on the end user, and has been classified into automotive OEMs, tier-1 suppliers, and labs and other institutes. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the end user.

Chapter 08 – Global ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the ADAS testing equipment market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, , and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 09 – North America ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America ADAS testing equipment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the ADAS testing equipment market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 11 – Europe ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the ADAS testing equipment market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – South Asia ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, Oceania, and Indonesia are prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia ADAS testing equipment market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia ADAS testing equipment market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 13 – East Asia ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the ADAS testing equipment market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the ADAS testing equipment market in East Asia.

Chapter 14 – Middle East & Africa ADAS Testing Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the ADAS testing equipment market will grow in major countries in the Middle East & Africa region such as GCC, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 15 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the ADAS testing equipment market for emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil.

Chapter 16 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the ADAS testing equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 17 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the ADAS testing equipment market, along with the detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are TKH Group NV (DEWETRON), National Instruments Corporation, AB Dynamics plc, Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Konrad GmbH, Racelogic Limited, GeneSys Elektronik GmbH, and Averna Technologies Inc., among others.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the ADAS testing equipment market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the ADAS testing equipment market.