Europe Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing Market 2020 Business Outlook – Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, DAF, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Renault

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Europe Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The European medium- and heavy-duty truck rental/leasing market was valued at USD 153.73 billion in 2019, and it is expected to project a CAGR of 7.29%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

– Some of the factors, like increasing regulations on vehicle emissions, advancement in vehicle safety, introduction of driver assists systems in vehicles, and rapidly growing logistics, retail, and e-commerce sectors, have been significantly driving the demand for the new advanced trucks in the EU market, over the past two years. Truck rental companies have also been equally impacted by the aforementioned factors.

– Short-term leasing is likely to continue to grow during the forecast period, as it aids the EU businesses in meeting the peaks and troughs of seasonal demand, by providing a suitable truck for the job at a short notice, without any penalties or commitments.

– The intensity of competition in the market studied is high, as truck rental firms, as well as truck OEMs who offer rental services, have been rigorously promoting their fleet management services to customers. For instance, telematics offers optimal usage of rental trucks with service support, document administration, cost estimates, insurances, and door-to-door service.

(Avail a Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Click the link to get free a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354080/europe-medium-and-heavy-duty-truck-rental-leasing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Europe Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing Market are: Mercedes-Benz, Fuso, DAF, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Renault, Iveco, MAN, ISUZU, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Dependence on Road Freight

The road is by far the most dominant mode of freight transport in the European Union, and trucks account for a significant proportion of the total traffic on the road network. Logistic companies and leasing firms, therefore, have a particular interest in understanding the dynamics of road freight traffic. In 2016, road transport accounted for over three-quarters (76.4 %) of the total inland freight transport

In terms of ton-kilometer (tkm), European road freight transport increased by 4.5%, from 2017 to 2018. The year 2019 also marks the highest value over the last five years, having increased by 11.8% from 2013.

National and international road freight transport increased by 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively, from 2017 to 2018. Cross-trade and Cabotage also recorded substantial growth of 8.5% and 17.1%, respectively, between the same years.

Poland, with 17.5% of the total EU tkm, reconfirmed its position as one of the most important countries for road transport in the region, in 2018. The country also saw a rise of 15.3% in the tkm performed during 2017-2018.

Due to its size and location in the middle of Europe, as well as due to its importance as a country with many manufacturing industries, Germany is the top country for Europe-wide international road freight transport, comprising about 27% of all ton-kilometer freight in this segment. It is followed by France (~18%) and Poland (~8%).

Furthermore, in 2019, metal ores, quarrying, and mining products were the largest product groups in terms of the tonnage transported, accounting for 3,635 million metric ton, and a share of approximately 25%. Other important product groups were food, beverages, and tobacco, with 12.4%, other non-metallic mineral products, with 11.8%, and agricultural products, with 9.1%.

Hence, based on the aforementioned trends, leasing firms are expected see continued demand for their trucks from logistic firms and companies operating in FMCG, construction, mining, and other domains, over the forecast period.

Avail on Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354080/europe-medium-and-heavy-duty-truck-rental-leasing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Europe Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Medium And Heavy-duty Truck Rental/Leasing report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192354080/europe-medium-and-heavy-duty-truck-rental-leasing-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Europe and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]