Kuwait Power Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2020-2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Kuwait Power Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Kuwaiti power market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Factors, such as increased demand for air-conditioning services in Kuwait, which accounts for 70% of the residential electricity demand, and the increasing share of personal passenger cars in the overall transport mix, are expected to drive the power market during the forecast period. Moreover, Kuwait’s government policies to increase the market share of independent power producers are further likely to promulgate the market. However, the volatile crude oil prices are expected to have a negative impact on the power generation sector as the majority of the power generation in the country comes from fossil fuels.

– Natural gas is increasing its share in the Kuwait energy mix and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market, supported by the country’s diversification of its electricity generation supply portfolio by replacing crude oil with natural gas.

– Kuwait has abundant availability of solar irradiance and receives solar energy throughout the year. This has created enormous opportunities in the renewable sector to exploit solar energy from the sunniest sites in the country, with the government’s target of 15% in the country’s overall electricity mix by 2030.

– Despite the decline in global oil prices, Kuwait signaled continued commitment to its stated production targets and investment programs and has ambitious oil and gas production targets, which are expected to drive the power generation during the forecast period.

(Avail a Up-to 20% discount on this report)

Click the link to get free a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353196/kuwait-power-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=28

Top Key Players in the Kuwait Power Market are: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Al-Ahleia Switchgear Co. K.S.C.C., and others.

Key Market Trends:

Natural Gas to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Kuwait plans to substitute natural gas for oil in the power generation sector, with an aim to address the government’s plant for climate change and also to retain oil-export revenues for savings and investment within the country. Therefore, natural gas is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period for Kuwait’s power market.

– According to UNDP, Kuwait’s natural gas production is expected to grow from 17.4 billion cubic meters to 27.3 billion cubic meters in 2035. Moreover, Kuwait is favoring the use of natural gas in combined-cycle and steam plants for power generation and increasing share of natural gas-fired power plants with upcoming projects that are likely to bolster the natural gas segment in the upcoming years.

– Moreover, Kuwait uses electricity for water desalination and petrochemical production, as well as for enhanced oil recovery techniques for boosting oil production and being reliant on LNG imports to meet the demand. Therefore, natural gas is being used to meet most of the water desalination process.

– Moreover, with natural gas being a clean source of energy and with the government’s target to reduce emissions from power generation, natural gas increased its share from 40% in 2005 to more than 47% in 2018.

Ambitious Oil and Gas Production Targets Driving the Market

– Kuwait has planned to invest over USD 100 billion between 2018 and 2023 in the oil and gas industry to boost production. These investments are majorly done, in order, to increase the crude production capacity from the current levels of crude oil and natural gas production.

– Moreover, for the natural gas, Kuwait will increase production from 200 million billion cubic feet (bcf) per day to several folds by 2025 and beyond.

– At present, nearly all of Kuwait’s crude oil production comes from onshore fields, but there are also active attempts to expand offshore production capacity. New investments are expected to be done in offshore oil and gas exploration and production in the coming years.

– Also, Kuwait has begun chemical injection into a heavy oil field in the north of the country. The enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technique, which improves the mobility of residual oil through the reservoir, is the first of its kind to be applied in the Middle East and will attract investments by many oil and gas companies.

– Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the production and drive the power market during the forecast period.

Avail on Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353196/kuwait-power-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=28

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Kuwait Power market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Power market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Power market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Power market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Power report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Full Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353196/kuwait-power-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=28

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Kuwait and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]