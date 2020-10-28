Fiverr Press Release Writing Service Launches Special COVID19 Discount

A Fiverr Press Release Writing Service has launched a special discount code for people who are struggling due to the COVID19 Pandemic.

A Fiverr Press Release Writing Service has announced they have launched a special discount code for people who are struggling due to COVID19. The popular Press Release Writing Service on Fiverr which has over 1600 positive reviews is offering a discount of ten dollars.

The press release writing service also includes distribution where the press release is put in Google News. Customers can choose which press release syndication service they require, from standard distribution to premium distribution.

The leading press release writing and distribution service that helps small business owners gain the exposure they need to increase sales have said they understand how small business owners are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know how hard it has become for business owners to survive during the COVID19 pandemic and we wanted to find a way to help those that are struggling. As a way to say thank you to our customers, we decided to launch a special discount code that would provide people who need a press release writing service with a ten-dollar discount.”

All customers need to do to receive ten dollars off the press release writing service is to visit https://www.fiverr.com/in2town/professional-press-release-service-by-journalists and use the contact button and request a custom offer, mentioning the code COVIDOFFER. A custom offer will then be provided with the discount applied.

When asked about the press release distribution service provided, a spokesman for the company replied

“Our distribution service is aimed at those wishing to gain exposure in the United States of America. We provide fast service to ensure our customers get their message out there in the shortest time possible,” explained a spokesman for the company.

Press releases are helping small business owners to promote their services and their products. This special offer allows small business owners to get their message out there for a lot less.

To learn more about the special COVID19 discount code on the Fiverr network, please visit https://www.fiverr.com/in2town/professional-press-release-service-by-journalists