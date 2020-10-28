Self-Leveling Concrete Market Developments, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for self-leveling concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% globally during the forecast period.

Growing demand from the commercial sector along with increasing demand from residential and industrial sectors are driving the market. On the flip side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak coupled with other restraints are hindering the market growth.

Top Key Players in the Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market are: Sika Corporation, MAPEI Corporation, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., PurEpoxy, LafargeHolcim and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand form the Commercial Sector

– Self-leveling concrete is widely used in construction applications and is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

– Self-leveling concrete provides good flow, ease of handling, strong adhesion, and provide glossy, and excellent finish. Polymer resins containing high-flow characteristics are added to the cement, which reduces the amount of water required during mixing. Polymer resins based on epoxy, polyurethane, and other resins are used in making underlayment or toppings.

– Self-leveling concrete is used mainly in flooring applications to create a flat and smooth flooring before placing interior floor coverings such as tiles, wood, or other floorings. In the top cover floorings or toppings, the concrete or cement is mixed with polymer leveling additives to provide easy leveling and pigment dyes are added to provide an aesthetic look.

– The rapid urbanization and growing commercial spaces such as shopping malls, educational institutions, office spaces, etc., are expected to drive the market for self-leveling concrete during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for the self-leveling concrete market during the forecast period due to an increase in demand from countries like China and India.

– China has always reacted to the economic slowdown by providing stimulus through monetary policy and by increasing infrastructure investments. Post COVID-19, the Chinese government is expected to do the same to get the economy back on track by increasing investments in the construction sector, particularly infrastructure.

– Moreover, according to the National Development and Reform Commission of China, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019 which are expected to be completed by 2023.

– The Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and is planning to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years. Furthermore, the construction industry in India has received a major boost by the investment of USD 1.4 billion through private equity and venture capital investments during October 2019.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for the self-leveling concrete market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Self-Leveling Concrete market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Self-Leveling Concrete market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Self-Leveling Concrete market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Self-Leveling Concrete market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Self-Leveling Concrete report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

