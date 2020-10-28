Professional Speaker Market Technology Innovations, Trends and Demands 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Professional Speaker Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The professional speaker market is expected to reach a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

The audio and video (AV) industry is experiencing a shift from analog to digital medium. The convergence of IoT and the pro-AV industry is projected to give rise to sophisticated cabling solutions in the professional speaker’s market.

Top Key Players in the Global Professional Speaker Market are: Panasonic, Harman International Industries, Alpine Electronics, Bose, Bang and Olufsen, Sony, Yamaha and others.

Recent Developments:

– In May 2019, Sony Corporation launched new high-power party speakers with four new models, MHC-V82D, MHC-V72D, MHC-V42D, and MHC-V02. MHC-V82D and MHC-V72D boast of 360-degree surround sound feature which is capable of filling large party spaces, providing a fully encapsulating the party experience. Each speaker is engineered with rear tweeters, angled speakers, and a spread sound generator.

– In June 2019, Yamaha upgraded the DXR range of active PA speakers for touring and live music applications. The MkII range comes in the same sizes as the original DXR family. It features a new 1.75-inch neodymium compression driver for improved HF response and output. The maximum output extends up from 130dB SPL for the DXR8 MkII to 134dB for the new DXR15.

Key Market Trends:

Music Production and Recording Equipment to Boost the Growth of the Market

– Along with the rapidly growing internet penetration across the globe, the digital trend has also gracefully adopted by the music industry. The physical music revenue is continuously declining, and online streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Premium, and Tindle have taken traction over the years. According to the press release by Spotify, their paid subscribers worldwide have reached 108 million by the second quarter of 2019, with a growth of over 8% from the previous one.

– This surge in the adoption of music will give rise to an increased number of music concerts and at the same time will increase the growth rate of music production and recording equipment. This will, in turn, provide growth opportunities for the professional speaker’s market.

– The companies in the music businesses are extensively making strategic partnerships with the music recording player advanced music streaming services. For instance, music-focused online service provider Napster has announced to enter into collaboration with Sony Music to launch its new 360 Reality Audio streaming format to consumer companies globally by 2020.

– The sound mixers, audio signal processors, and audio power amplifiers are gaining momentum due to the growth in the music industry. With the increased music production and the growing market for nightclubs and DJ equipment, the demand for audio mixers is expected to grow in the United States and thus the region is witnessing increased adoption of professional speakers.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific, being the most populated region, is the major developing region and is expected to record the maximum growth rate, in terms of the sales of professional speakers, over the forecast period, 2020-2025. The Asia Pacific countries are taking strong initiatives to upsurge their IT infrastructures, thereby enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies including professional speakers.

– The region has emerged as the fastest-growing market for smart education solutions as well. Increasing developments in the field of education and corporates are also expected to create an increased demand for sound reinforcement equipment which further contributes to the growth of professional speakers in this region.

– The increasing disposable incomes and technological developments in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with the region being home to major players, such as Sony and Samsung, are expected to help in the growth of the wireless speaker’s market in Asia-Pacific.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Professional Speaker market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Professional Speaker market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Professional Speaker market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Professional Speaker market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Professional Speaker report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

