Identity Verification Market Latest Technology Growth, Advancement and Global Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Identity Verification Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The identity verification market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The new verification offerings respond to escalating security threats and vulnerabilities across industries make identity management a core element of cyber defense. Technology experts are proposing a Blockchain-based digital identity verification, record attestation, and record sharing system. When compared to traditional identity systems, it makes identity verification and identity-based record sharing more client and secure, while respecting the privacy of identity owners. By exploiting the trust fabric of blockchain, a blockchain-based identity system eliminates the middle man and wait-lines for authentication, authorization, and attestation. If implemented, this solution further holds a market growth trend in the future.

Top Key Players in the Global Identity Verification Market are: Acuant Inc., Authenteq Ltd, BAE Systems, Ubisecure, Onfido and others.

Recent Developments:

– December 2019 – Ubisecure and Onfido announced a strategic partnership to enable Onfido’s identity verification technology for Ubisecure customers digital identity solutions. This new technology partnership provides a combined solution stack for customers, whereby Onfido will effortlessly and securely verify a user identity at the onboarding stage, with Ubisecure’s technology enabling seamless ongoing management of that identity.

– April 2019 – BAE Systems introduced the NetReveal Fraud Prevention Solution with advanced analytics and detection methodologies employing machine learning techniques helping banks, insurers, and government agencies identify fraudulent activities.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of Digital Identity Verification Solution in Healthcare Accounts for Significant Share

– According to the HIPAA Journal, in the last decade, there were over 2,550 healthcare data breaches, including 46 in April 2019 alone, which is the highest monthly tally in a decade. With each data breach, the medical records are published on the dark web that exposes patients’ date and place of birth, credit card info, etc. Due to the great amount of personal information involved, medical records have a high value on the dark web and are listed for up to USD 1,000 each, which is 10 times more than average credit card data breach records.

– For instance, in June 2019, Quest Diagnostics exposed close to potential 11.9 million patients’ records. Furthermore, in July 2019, Quest’s rival, LabCorp, was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in the company pulling parts of its IT system offline. The ransomware attack cost LabCorp USD 24 million to address.

– Owing to such incidents, digital identity verification is a key component of ensuring patient security. It is vital for healthcare organizations to take a Know Your Patient approach, through the adoption of an online digital identity verification system, which verifies a patient by comparing a photo of a patient’s government-issued ID to a live photo.

– Furthermore, health insurance fraud is another area for consideration. When a patient’s identity and his privacy are compromised, they suffer from financial fallout, and the industry needs to deal with fraudulent claims and other related legal fees.

– The adoption of the KYP procedure in health care organizations is now an essential process to be implemented. The extent to which medical institutions are being exploited through fraud, such as prescription and insurance fraud, perhaps now is the time for the health care industry to adopt Know Your Patient (KYP) processes.

– In the United Kingdom, online pharmacies are required to perform age verification under new guidance published by the General Pharmaceutical Council.

– In the United States, with increasing medical record breaches, the adoption of the secure platform has become a vital component that, in the future, the market of identity verification shows potential growth.

– Furthermore, new forms of identity management leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can enable hospitals and physician practices to become productive and secure. Integrated by cloud and powered by AI and ML, these new forms of identity management have the potential to eliminate inefficiencies such as access gaps that impact clinical and operational workflows without affecting the risks to health data security and privacy.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Identity Verification market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Identity Verification market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Identity Verification market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Identity Verification market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Identity Verification report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

