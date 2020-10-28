Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., ADA Digital Health

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Digital Assistants In Healthcare production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Digital Assistants In Healthcare industry. The Digital Assistants In Healthcare market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Digital Assistants In Healthcare market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The digital assistants in healthcare market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 33.7% during the forecast period.

Digital Assistants In Healthcare Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Digital Assistants In Healthcare. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Inquire for sample copy at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355909/digital-assistants-in-healthcare-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=11

Global Digital Assistants In Healthcare market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., ADA Digital Health, Nuance Communications Inc., Sensely Inc., eGain Corporation, Infermedica Sp. z o.o, CSS Corporation Pvt Ltd, Babylon Healthcare Services Limited, Healthtap Inc., Medrespond LLC, amongst others.

Smart Speakers to Witness Significant Growth

– The growth of smart speakers is majorly due to changing consumer preferences towards technologically advanced products, which makes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)and the Internet of things (IoT) as they offer many benefits such as multifunctional nature, less time consuming, increased comfort, convenience, and accuracy.

– For instance, in 2019, Unified Physician Management rolled out a voice-enabled digital assistant, Suki, that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help doctors with medical charting during patient visits. In May 2020, Suki announced a Series B funding round of USD 20 million, led by new investor Flare Capital Partners and including top investors, like First Round and Venrock.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– An increase in the chronic disease population, an increase in the aging population, and the demand for home-based monitoring devices are all the major factors driving the growth of the digital assistant in the healthcare market. Operating home-based devices is becoming dull, and hence these are being used by all age groups. They are also compact and portable, and the patients can carry it all the time without unease. It also ensures that the patient’s condition is monitored all the time. Moreover, the need to maintain the average healthcare expenditure is also one of the significant reasons for driving the growth of the market.

– According to the United States Bureau data, the number of Americans aged 65 years and older is projected to become more than double (from 46 million in 2016 to over 98 million by 2060), and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population is likely to rise to nearly 24% from 15%. The growing geriatric population is more prone to diseases, which increases the usage of digital assistant devices in the region.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355909/digital-assistants-in-healthcare-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=11

This independent 120 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Digital Assistants In Healthcare market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Impact of low unit costs, diversified product ranges and intense competition on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]