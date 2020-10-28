East Asia Battery Market 2020 Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook – BYD Co. Ltd, C&D Technologies Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Battery production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Battery industry. The Battery market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Battery market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The East Asia battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.2% over the period of 2020-2025.

Battery Market Segmentation:

This report on East Asia Battery market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the East Asia market for Battery. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

East Asia Battery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including BYD Co. Ltd, C&D Technologies Inc., Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd, GS Yuasa Corporation, and LG Chem Ltd, amongst others.

Automotive Segment to Drive the Market

– The automotive sector is expected to be one of the major end-user segments for lithium-ion batteries in the near future. The penetration of electric vehicles is anticipated to provide a massive impetus for the lithium-ion battery industry growth.

– A range of different vehicle types is now available globally, featuring increasing degrees of hybridization and electrification. There are various types of vehicles, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and electric vehicles (EVs).

– In developed and developing economies, both alike, the adoption of electric vehicles is increasing at a high growth rate. The United States and China are already leading to global EV sales, along with other developing economies like Japan, which has already begun transforming its public transportation infrastructure for EVs.

China to Dominated the Market

– East Asia has multiple growing economies with substantial natural as well as human resources, with China and Japan expected to be major investment hotspots for battery companies in coming years, on account of policy-level support, from the governments, encouraging the manufacturing sector.

– The deployment of electric vehicles and the installation of renewable power plants in China and Japan is increasing rapidly, which is expected to foster massive demand for batteries.

– China is currently one of the largest markets for the electric vehicle and has registered ~30 times faster growth than the electric vehicle market, in 2019, when compared to 2018.

This independent 120 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over 80 tables and figures examining the Battery market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Impact of low unit costs, diversified product ranges and intense competition on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter's five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

