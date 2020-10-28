Pressure Gauge Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., AMETEK Inc., Meggitt PLC

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Pressure Gauge production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Pressure Gauge industry. The Pressure Gauge market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Pressure Gauge market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The pressure gauge market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period.

Pressure Gauge Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Pressure Gauge market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Pressure Gauge. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Global Pressure Gauge market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., AMETEK Inc., Meggitt PLC, and Crane Co. Honeywell International Inc. and Emerson Electric Co, amongst others.

The Healthcare Segment of the Market is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the healthcare sector, analog and digital pressure gauges are used in various medical equipment, such as ventilators and oxygen cylinders. Digital pressure gaugeswith MEMS sensor technology also provide highly accurate and reliable methods for measuring pressure in situ, during various clinical conditions, such as brain injury, heart failure, compartment syndrome, airway obstruction, and spinal tumor. Medical pressure sensors measure the oxygen tank level (about 2,000 psi or more) and the flow of oxygen (about 4 kPa) being delivered to the patient. Pressure sensors are also required in the module that concentrates oxygen (typically 2 bar) directly from the atmosphere. Moreover, the technological expertise required to design sophisticated pressure gauges and sensors that are sensitive to even minor fluctuations in pressure readings is encouraging merger and acquisition activities in the market. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is driving the demand for ventilators, as in extreme cases, patients require machine-assisted breathing due to the irreparable damage to their lungs.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market in Terms of Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, and the region is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of the manufacturing and industrial sectors in countries, like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China ranks first around the world in industrial output. The Made in China 2025 initiative aims to develop high-tech industries, including electric cars and other new energy vehicles, next-generation information technology (IT) and telecommunications, advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, aerospace engineering, new synthetic materials, advanced electrical equipment, emerging bio-medicine, high-end rail infrastructure, and high-tech maritime engineering.

