Italy Pharmaceutical Market Global Insights and Research Report 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Italy Pharmaceutical Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Italy Pharmaceutical market studied was anticipated to show a slow growth with a CAGR of 3.4%, during the forecast period.

Italy is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical markets. In recent years, the Italian drug industry has expanded significantly in terms of growth, value-added, trade, and investment. Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) is the major system of the Italian pharmaceutical sector with a production value of EUR 2,057 million in 2018. With respect to research, Italy holds around 18% of the overall number of clinical trials authorized throughout the European Union.

However, In the next few years, the pharmaceutical sector in Italy may undergo a variety of obstacles. The rise in the Italian country’s debt compared to GDP, and the country’s underprivileged growth track may reduce the flow of money in the country, which means that the industry may falter, thus the development of the industry in the country can be hampered. Moreover, owing to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, Italy which is one the key epicenter for the virus, there is an impact on the supply chain in the country as the supply form the manufacturing faculties has reduced owing to the ban imposed by the country. As the country has the maximum number of productions facilities, it may slow down the production due to the less workforce presence which may up to some extent hamper the market growth of the industry.

Top Key Players in the Italy Pharmaceutical Market are: AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Expenditure in Italy

Most reputable foreign sources, such as the OECD and WHO, put Italy among the top of the table in terms of life expectancy and great health and quality of health care. The use of drugs and vaccinations has made a significant difference to health in Italy. In Italy, public spending accounts for more than 25% of the total pharmaceutical spending, which is less than the big European countries’ average such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Others. Italy also has a smaller share of pharmaceutical public spending on GDP relative to the broad European average: 1% vs. 1.2%. In 2018, Italy spent 8.8% of its GDP on healthcare, a lower share than other European economies average of 10%. According to the OECD, the per capita healthcare spending in Italy amounted to EUR 2,560 in 2018, which is more than 10% below the average of other European economies.

Prescription Drugs segment Holds the Largest Share and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Italy Prescription Drugs category is estimated to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The growth drivers for this sector are technology, the supportive regulatory landscape, the preference of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards Rx medicines, and new drug launches have also led to this rising trend. Furthermore, the increasing growth in population and rise in the chronic disease such as cardiovascular which is the leading cause of death in the country, have also contributed to the growth of this market. Moreover, along with a growth in the per-capita healthcare spending in the country, the rise in people’s discretionary income is also expected to drive the market growth of the Prescription drugs segment during the forecast period from 2020-2025.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Italy Pharmaceutical market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Pharmaceutical market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Pharmaceutical market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Pharmaceutical market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Pharmaceutical report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

