Security Screening Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2020 to 2025

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Security Screening production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Security Screening industry. The Security Screening market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Security Screening market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The global security screening market was valued at USD 6.96 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.14 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Security Screening Market Segmentation:

This report on Global Security Screening market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Security Screening. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Airports to Hold Major Share

– The global aviation industry is observing a significant influx of passengers, and commercial air traffic is on the rise, owing to which airports are increasingly adopting innovative security screening solutions. According to IATA, the revenue of commercial airlines globally in 2018 stood at USD 812 billion and expected to reach USD 872 billion by 2020. _

– Moreover, the security coverage across the airport facilities is critical and global spending on enhancing airport security is on the rise; a prominent share of spending is expected to be towards incorporating new technologies in both hardware and software.

– Also, airports across the world are highly regulated and require upgraded technological solutions in screening; with constant developments and upgrades, the demand for screening solutions in this space holds a significant share of the market. For instance, according to Government Accountability Office (GOA) report on Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) screening equipment in 2019, it found that their security screening protocols across the US airports were out of date.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– China is a major hub for air travel across the globe, with almost 238 civil airports in the country, as of 2019. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ‘s 13th Five Year Plan (2016 – 2020), China is anticipated to continue new airport construction including the Beijing Daxing International Airport which is one of the significant new airport under construction and part of its 44 new airport construction projects; Chengdu Tianfu Airport will be the 2nd largest new airport project in China. This gives several companies a market opportunity to sell their airport security equipment and services.

– In India rapid urbanization, population growth, expansion of industries, infrastructure and mass transportation systems are driving the expectations for enhanced safety and security measures specifically in critical national infrastructure sectors such as government research facilities, communication networks, defense establishments, emergency and disaster management systems, ports, critical manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, oil refineries, power plants, and mass transportation systems.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Impact of low unit costs, diversified product ranges and intense competition on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

