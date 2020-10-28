India Smart TV & OTT Market 2020 Promising Growth and Outlook- Samsung, LG Display, Xiaomi, Sony, TCL Corporation

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, India Smart TV & OTT Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The India Smart TV & OTT Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

As high-speed Internet has become easily affordable, viewers/audiences that prefer good quality content are preferring smart TVs over other television systems. Also, the growing admiration for OTT streaming in audiovisual content is impacting the overall smart TV market in a positive manner in India.

– The shifting consumer preferences toward online content as a result of the growing proliferation of high-speed internet in most parts of India is providing an impetus to the market growth. Substantial investment flows by video streaming media companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar led to an increase in the number of Pay-Tv subscribers.

– Furthermore, a rise in disposable income levels and growing internet penetration in the country also contributes to an increase in sales of smart TVs and hence fuelling market growth. Moreover,acc to IBEF the market size of the OTT video streaming market of India is forecasted to reach the US $5 billion by 2023, and India is projected to become one of the top 10 global OTT markets to reach the US $823 million by 2022.

– Households in India are at a cusp of transition and a shift in preference has been witnessed from conventional TV sets to smart TV sets. Changing the lifestyle of the middle-income population is attributed to rising income levels, increasing awareness, adoption of new technology, and increasing internet penetration. Additionally, government initiatives primarily in tier-II and tier-III cities are some of the key factors which are likely to bolster the growth of the Indian smart TV market during the forecast period.

– On the other hand, the growing demand for online streaming has opened opportunities for service providers to venture into the Over the Top (OTT) space and distribute content via the Internet. (OTT) content players such as Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar, Sony Liv, and several other streaming services are increasing there spending on marketing and local content available to expand customer base by luring them away from DTH and TV Cable services. Many of these platforms are also partnering with broadband providers to get the existing data users onboard by offering free bundled subscriptions. These continued efforts coupled with changing consumer behavior is driving the increased demand for the market.

– The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the display industry with manufacturing operations temporarily suspended across major manufacturing hubs, leading to a substantial slowdown in the production. Major manufacturers including Samsung, LG Display, and Xiaomi among others have suspended their manufacturing operations in China, India, South Korea, and Indiaan countries.

– In addition to having an impact on the production, the ongoing pandemic has taken a toll on the consumer demand for display integrated devices, likely exacerbated by the lockdown imposed across major countries. Uncertainty regarding the possible length of lockdown makes it difficult to anticipate how and when a resurgence in the display industry will occur in India.

Top Key Players in the India Smart TV & OTT Market are: Samsung, LG Display, Xiaomi, Sony, TCL Corporation, and others.

Recent Development:

– In May 2020 – Xiaomi forayed into India’s smart set-top-box or streaming market with the launch of the Mi Box 4K. The Mi Box 4K has been designed to turn any regular feature TV into a smart TV.

– In January 2020 – TCL Corporation launched a smart range of AI-powered televisions and air conditioners in the Indian market. The company has introduced next-generation ‘AI x IoT’ concept with its C8 AI Android TV Series, TCL Home APP, and a wide range of Smart Air Conditioners.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption Of Smart Devices Across Iot Ecosystem to Drive the Market Growth

– According to, the Internet & Television Association’s estimates, by 2020, the number of IoT connected devices is expected to reach 50.1 billion from 34.8 billion in 2018. The growth can majorly be attributed to the integration of connectivity competence in a large number of devices and applications, along with the development of various networking protocols that have appreciably advanced the growth of the consumer IoT market across various end-user industries.

– Increasing internet penetration can also be termed as a contributing factor to the widespread expansion of IoT enabled consumer electronics such as smart TV in India. Bain and Company’s Unlocking Digital for Bharat: $50 Billion Opportunity report read, India has the second-highest active Internet users, with about 390 million residents who use the web at least once a month.

– Additionally, the increasing significance of smart TV in IOT ecosystem owing to features like ambient intelligence, automatic user assistance along with rising disposable income of the people in India is further boosting the market growth.

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) to Boost the Market Growth

– Video on demand (VOD) is one of the dynamic features offered by Internet Protocol TV. VoD provides users with a menu of available videos from which to choose. The video data is transmitted via Real-Time Streaming Protocol. VOD has gained a huge amount of popularity in the recent past. This has resulted in the increased adoption rates of Smart TVs. Moreover, with increasing smartphone penetration and lower data tariffs, VoD services through OTT platforms are showing promising growth in India.

– OTT and IPTV are gaining traction driven by increasing broadband penetration and changing content consumption behaviors in the region. The effect can be significantly observed in Asian countries like India which represented an 8.2% GDP growth rate in FY 2018. Rapid urbanization in the region, which stands at 33% in India and the increase in spending power is playing a significant role in the adoption of IPTV in the households.

– Moreover, Indian government initiatives towards digital transformation such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services are also favoring the adoption of IPTV in the country. The IPTV scenario in India is witnessing change owing to the advent of the network services provider, with the company providing free IPTV live subscriptions to its customers. With other companies to follow suit, the demand for mobile-based IPTV services is expected to increase in the region.

– For instance, Reliance Jio had worked on three different services simultaneously that include Internet Protocol television (IPTV) service, Direct to Home (DTH) set-top-box, and JioHomeTV. These services are expected to change the IPTV scenario in India and are likely to fuel up the market growth in India.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the India Smart TV & OTT market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Smart TV & OTT market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Smart TV & OTT market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Smart TV & OTT market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Smart TV & OTT report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

