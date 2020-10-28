Parking Management Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2020 to 2025

The Global Parking Management Market Research Report 2020-2025 research report offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Parking Management industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Parking Management market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Parking Management Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The global parking management market was valued at USD 3682.1 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 5762.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players-

DELOPT, Bond Traffic Solutions, Conduent, Amano, Q-Free, Indigo Park Services, Chetu, Streetline, SWARCO, T2 Systems, SKIDATA and Other.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Consulting

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Market Growth:

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing a significant market growth. The increasing population and the rising migration of people to urban cities of China have been rapidly driving the utilization of vehicles in the Chinese market. According to OICA, in 2019, the number of passenger car sales in China amounted to 21.44 million, and commercial vehicle sales amounted to 4.32 million.

– The rapid growth of the vehicle market in the country and the increasing population, coupled with limited parking space, have been driving the parking management market in China. According to the Ministry of Public Security, China, there were 258 millions of car in 2019 that was on the road.

– Moreover, with only an estimated 800,000 parking lots and 30 million of-street parking spaces, on an average, first and second-tier cities have 0.8 parking spaces available per car, with the availability in the small and medium-sized city dropping as low as 0.5 parking spaces per car, according to the Tsinghua University, which has been making China face parking crisis.

– Further, in Japan, on-street parking spaces with parking meters do exist, but they are really only a tiny part of Japan’s parking management. On-street parking is considered a temporary expedient and not a long-term fixture of any street; in line with this, parking-meter spaces are sometimes added when construction reduces local off-street parking supply.

– The company in the Japan region has been significantly expanding its foothold by acquisition strategy as well by developing an innovative product to meet consumer demand. For instance, in July 2019, Sumitomo Corporation and Sumitomo Corporation Europe acquired an equity stake in Yellow Line Parking Limited, a UK digital parking platformer. This investment in a startup company utilizes the SCEU R&D investment scheme.

– Also, in July 2019, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd received the first order for its elevator-type car parking system, ELEPARK, in Bangkok, Thailand, and commenced local manufacturing operations though G-Park.? G-Park is a sales company for mechanical car parking systems, with the second-largest share in the Thailand market. In April 2019, it entered into a distributor agreement with the company in relation to ELEPARK and received first order in a development project by a private developer, and it aims to complete two ELEPARK (middle entry type) towers accommodating 32 mid-size passenger cars in a Bangkok office building by June 2020.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025, which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

