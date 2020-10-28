Europe Serious Gaming Market Latest Advancements, Demand, Developments and Future Scope 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Europe Serious Gaming Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The European serious gaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The European serious gaming industry is currently a separate entity other than the conventional gaming industry but is influenced by the growing demand for games in the region. Moreover, the increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile gaming is further augmenting the demand for such solutions in various industries

Top Key Players in the Europe Serious Gaming Market are: Diginext (CS Group), Serious Games Solutions, KTM Advance and others.

Recent Development:

– June 2020 – Unus Terra, a serious game against COVID-19 that stimulates behavioral changes in the real world by leveraging persuasive design principles, won the DATA against COVID-19, the online DeepHack organized by EIT Digital to develop digital solutions for epidemic and pandemic lifecycle management.

– March 2019 – Diginext presented its latest virtual training and turnkey operator support solutions at Laval Virtual 2019, which may help businesses reduce production costs and increase operational efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

Application of Serious Games in Various End-user Industries to Drive the Market Growth

– The application of serious games in the end-user industries for purposes, such as education, training, problem recognition, enhanced problem-solving capabilities, social skills, and improving collaborative abilities, along with decision making, may drive the market during the forecast period.

– For instance, the application of serious gaming in healthcare where games are being used for neurodevelopmental assessments to children, and in defense games are being used for military simulations in virtual reality for tactical training is expected to be driving the demand.

– Healthcare applications of the technology in the region are increasing significantly, and healthcare professionals are incorporating the technology as part of their treatment process to keep patients engaged and help them recover faster with better cognitive skills. For instance, Xploro is a health information platform that uses augmented reality and games, along with AI, for reducing stress and anxiety about medical procedures.

– Furthermore, the application of technology in the automotive industry and other industrial space for training purposes is expected to increase significantly over the coming years. For instance, Diginext is offering VR/AR solutions for training technical personnel with VR technology.

– In addition to this, the increasing application of the technology in defense training for critical scenarios is expected to further augment over the coming years. For instance, the British Armed Forces are using a VR training platform featuring gaming technology. The UK Ministry of Defences (MoD) VR simulator platform is built on the Fortnite gaming engine and is expected to become part of a wider training program for the forces over the coming years. Such developments in the region are expected to increase over the coming years.

– High expenditure on advertising is witnessed across industries in the region, as advertisers use serious gaming to optimize brand awareness, target more audiences, and make additional traffic to their websites. This may drive the demand for serious gaming in the region during the forecast period.

– For instance, according to GroupM, during 2018, the media advertising expenditure in Western Europe and Central & Eastern Europe stood at USD 103.29 billion and USD 16.69 billion, respectively. By 2023, media advertising spending in Western Europe is expected to reach USD 117.99 billion. Such growth in the region is expected to be driving the demand for new technologies.

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Europe Serious Gaming market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Serious Gaming market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Serious Gaming market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Serious Gaming market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Serious Gaming report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

