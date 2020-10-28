Unified Monitoring Market Current Trends and Growth Opportunities 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Unified Monitoring including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Unified Monitoring investments from 2020 till 2025.

The unified monitoring market was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.89 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.56% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

The Global Unified Monitoring market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Dynatrace LLC, Zoho Corporation, AppDynamics Inc., Broadcom Inc., Zenoss Inc., GroundWork Open Source, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Paessler AG, Opsview Limited, Juniper Networks Inc., Verizon EnterpriseÊSolutions LLC Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

The increasing investment in IT infrastructure development, growing demand for a single monitoring tool that will reduce the cost and increase employee productivity, and enhance the customer buying experience are some of the major factors driving the growth of the unified monitoring market.

Growing demand for Digital Age Networking that enables enterprises to move toward digital transformation and generate new business outcomes by leveraging new digital age technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to drive the market. For instance, according to the report, 70% of companies either have a digital transformation strategy in place or are working on it, and 21% of companies perceive that they have already completed the digital transformation. Around 40% of all technology spending in 2019 is expected to go towards digital transformation.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– The banking, financial services, and insurance companies (BFSI) demand an IT infrastructure that is available 24X7x365 days and meets rigorous internal and external service level requirements. As the segment majorly deals with end customers, who contribute to companies revenue, an enterprise needs to ensure that the end-user applications and business services are monitored with a robust IT infrastructure management tool that also supports business-critical availability and performance and thus poses huge dependency on unified monitoring tools.

– Additionally, the BFSI sector faces major cyberattacks, and according to the report, financial firms are 300 times more likely than other institutions to experience cyberattacks and thus require a hypervigilant security system and its continuous monitoring. For instance, in 2019, Mastercard reported over 460,000 intrusion attempts each day, which has increased by 70% compared to the year prior.

– Further, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, most of the users are relying on digital banking, and there is a sudden increase in cyberattacks targeting the financial services sector. According to the VMware Carbon Black Threat Analysis Unit, cyberattacks spiked by 38% between February and March in 2020. Attackers are using Covid-19 to launch phishing attacks, trojans, backdoors, crypto miners, botnets and ransomware, and so increased vigilance and visibility into enterprise-wide endpoint activity are paramount than ever and so financial institutions are investing heavily to update their networking solutions which are expected to drive the market.

– Moreover, these organizations are geographically distributed and deal with different technologies from legacy systems to hybrid cloud-based solutions. Hence, there is a tremendous pressure on such financial organizations to monitor all the components with real-time data simultaneously maintaining security.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Unified Monitoring Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Unified Monitoring Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

