Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3.5% during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the rising usage of PVC from the automotive industry. The rising demand from construction and increasing applications in the healthcare sector have also significantly contributed to the growth of the market studied.

Top Key Players in the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market are: Formosa Plastics Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Westlake Chemical Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Building and Construction Industry

– PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style. Such characteristics make it an ideal option for many applications, such as pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing.

– PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage, as these pipes suffer no build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting, and they provide smooth surfaces reducing energy requirements for pumping.

– PVC flooring has benefits, such as durability, freedom of aesthetic effects, ease in installation, easy to clean, recyclability, etc. Thus, its flooring is used over years. Another area in the building and construction industry, where PVC is used is in roofing. It is used for its low maintenance requirements, and because it lasts more than 30 years.

– The increasing infrastructure construction activities is the major driver in Asia-Pacific. This, coupled with the entry of major construction players from the European Union into lucrative market in countries, like China, has further fueled the growth of this the industry.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In the recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub.

– The Chinese market is expected to witness a faster growth, in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per capita income of the middle-class population and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– China has planned many infrastructural development projects, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and infrastructural project, which includes the development of airport (new Beijing airport), roads (30,000 km of highways, with bridges built or upgraded), 30,000 km of high speed rail covering (which is expected to cover more than 80 cities), and 60% of urbanization ratio with permanent residents.

– The electronics manufacturing industry is continually moving to China, as a result of low cost and increasing demand for electronics products. Growing household income in the country has led to increasing demand for electronic products.

– The Chinese manufacturing industry is expected to grow on an average of more than 7-8% every year, thereby being the dominant driving force for the country’s PVC market.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

