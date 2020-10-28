Menthol Crystals Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2029

Global Menthol Crystals Market Introduction

Menthol crystals is a type of alcohol, which is produced from mint oils after passing through various processes including extraction, distillation, filtration and crystallization. Menthol crystals are clear crystals at room temperature and are used in various application in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Menthol crystals pharmaceutical applications include decongestants, lip balms, topical analgesic, skin care products, dental floss, massage oils and cough medicines. Cosmetics applications of menthol crystals includes perfumes, laundry products, soap making, toothpaste, body sprays, creams and others. Menthol crystals can be produced by natural as well as synthetic ways. Natural menthol crystal constitute major part of the market. The end uses of menthol crystals are cosmetics and pharmaceutical, which prefers natural products to attract the customers. Menthol crystals have various benefits in personal care are used by various medicinal therapies available today. The natural sources of menthol crystals include peppermint, corn mint, and other mint plants.

Global Menthol crystals Market Participants

Market Dynamics of Menthol crystals Market

Increasing demand for natural based products from cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry

Menthol crystals are majorly derived from natural sources and therefore these are gaining more importance in developed and developing markets. Increasing focus of manufacturers towards natural and sustainable products is pushing the growth of natural based products from various industries. Cosmetic industry is highly regulated and therefore is demanding natural based raw materials for manufacturing cosmetic products. This is expected to drive the menthol crystals market in coming years

Number of benefits of menthol crystals in personal care industry and in homemade remedies

Menthol crystals are use in various personal care products because of its various benefits. Menthol crystals are used in massage oils to alleviate pain, it is also used in various carrier oils for reducing etching. Menthol crystals are also used for calming the sunburns and many other medicinal uses. These benefits of menthol crystals are accelerating its demand from personal care and pharmaceutical industry.

Menthol crystals market trends: Continuous research and new application development and increasing prices

Menthol crystals are natural based products and the major challenge is in getting sufficient yield from its sources. Continuous research is going on for improving extraction technologies of menthol oil from various mint plants. Large players in the market are also investing in development of new applications of menthol crystal in personal care and pharmaceutical industry. Increasing demand and less supply of natural menthol crystals is moving the price trend in upward direction. However, penetration of synthetic menthol crystals in the market is balancing the price growth to an extent.

Global Menthol crystals Market Segmentation

On the basis of Application, the global Menthol crystals market can be segmented as:

Ointments

Cough Drops

Nasal Inhalers

Foods

Cigarettes

Liqueurs

Cosmetics

Perfumes

Menthol crystals Market: Regional Outlook

Emerging economies are gaining advantage of large population base with increasing income and increasing per capita spending. Emerging countries such as China and India has witnessed a strong growth in terms of production as well as consumption of Menthol crystals. Europe accounted for the major share in the global Menthol crystals market, followed by North America, however the growth is more in Asian region. Asia Pacific stands after North America in terms of total demand for Menthol crystals. North American and Europe are established markets for Menthol crystals but the growth seems to be coming down due various challenges of developed markets. Slower economic growth in Europe is another hurdle in the Menthol crystals market growth in Europe. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are smaller markets for Menthol crystals as compared to other regions, however Middle East & Africa is expected a strong growth in terms of both value and volume.

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Menthol crystals market are: