Clinical Nutrition Market: Increasing Geriatric Population and Particularly in Developed Countries to Drive the Market

Clinical nutrition is a branch of science that deals with the analysis of how nutrients are digested, metabolized, utilized, and excreted by the body. Clinical nutrition is primarily associated with the management of nutritional requirements of inpatients as well as outpatients in order to maintain healthy nutritional balance in them, such as, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, lipids, and minerals.

Clinical nutrition is an integral part of management of acute as well chronic disorders for faster recovery and betterment of patients’ health. It has wide applications in the area of cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders, neurological disorders, sports medicine, diabetes, fertility, neonatology and pediatrics, bowel disorders, oncology, metabolic disorders, and other medical conditions. Clinical nutrition can be administered through parenteral route i.e. through intravenous route or through enteral route, such as, oral, nasal and enterostomy route.

Increasing geriatric population, particularly in developed countries, is a primary growth driver of the global clinical nutrition market. Aging people are highly susceptible to major health concerns related to appetite loss and metabolism. Around 35% of the American adults and around half of the total world population aged above 60 years suffer from various metabolic disorders. Increasing trend of prescription-driven nutritional products is estimated to trigger the growth of the clinical nutrition market in the next few years. Sale of nutrition products has gone up in the recent years as more and more children are observed to be opting for junk food.

The global clinical nutrition market can be segmented based on type of nutrition, route of administration, end-user, and region. In terms of type of nutrition, the market can be divided into parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition. Parenteral nutrition refers to administration of the nutritional supplements through intravenous route for critically-ill patients who cannot eat or absorb the required food or nutrition.

In enteral nutrition, nutritional supplement is provided through gastrointestinal tract, by means of putting feeding tube either through the mouth or nose, or by placing it directly through the skin into the stomach or bowel. The parenteral nutrition segment is projected to dominate the global clinical nutrition market by the end of 2026. In terms of route of administration, the market can be segmented into oral route, parenteral route, nasal route, and enterostomy route.

The parenteral route of administration is likely to be highly attractive during the forecast period owing to higher efficacy achieved in providing nutrition through this route, ease of administration of nutrition, and high preference for administration of nutrition in patients suffering from chronic disorders. In terms of end user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and home care settings.

Based on region, the global clinical nutrition market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for dominant share of the global market, owing to high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of chronic disorders, such as, cancer, pulmonary disorders, inflammatory bowel disorders, etc. According to the National Cancer Institute of the U.S., an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. and around 6,09, 640 cancer patients will die in the year 2018.

According to the European Journal of Cancer, in 2018, more than 3.9 million new cases of cancer have been diagnosed and 1.9 million deaths have occurred in Europe. Well-established health care facilities, rise in awareness about life-threatening diseases, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and rapidly growing aging population contributed to the dominant share of North America and Europe in the global clinical nutrition market. The clinical nutrition market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to large pool of patients affected with chronic disorders in the highly populous countries, such as, India and China, large base of geriatric population in Japan, and rapidly changing health care sector in the emerging countries in the region. Moreover, rise in demand of clinical nutrition, rising awareness about health conditions, and increasing per capita health care expenditure present potential business opportunities to the global players operating in the clinical nutrition market.

The global clinical nutrition market is highly consolidated with few market players holding significant share of the international market. Growing trend of new product development and commercialization has been observed among the leading players since the past few years. Nestlé S.A., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., H. J. Heinz Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Lonza Ltd, B.Braun Melsungen AG.and Fresinius Kabi are some of the prominent companies operating in the global clinical nutrition market.

