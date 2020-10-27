Comprehensive Study: Global Travel and Tourism Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The report titled “Global travel and tourism Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global travel and tourism market by value, by travel type, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the travel and tourism market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & Rest of Asia Pacific), Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain & Rest of Europe), North America (the US, Canada & Rest of North America), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the travel and tourism market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global travel and tourism market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global travel and tourism market is fragmented with a large number of players operating worldwide. The key players of the travel and tourism market are TUI Group, Expedia Group, Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Booking Holdings Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain & Rest of Europe)

North America (the US, Canada & Rest of North America)

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Coverage

TUI Group

Expedia Group, Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

Executive Summary

Travel and tourism includes several sectors, which are transportation, accommodation, food & beverage, retail stores, entertainment, and certain connected industries, such as travel agents, tourism organizations, etc. The travel and tourism market can be segmented on the basis of travel type (Leisure and Business); and application (Domestic and International).

The global travel and tourism market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2019 and projections are made that the market would decline in the year 2020 tremendously, and then rise progressively in the next three years i.e. 2021-2024. The travel and tourism market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, increasing spending of middle class population, rise in travel by millennial population, growing use of internet, escalating domestic tourism, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, cost of vacation and inflation, etc.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Travel and Tourism: An Overview

2.1.1 Sectors within the Travel and Tourism Industry

2.1.2 Characteristics of Travel and Tourism

2.1.3 Forms of Tourism

2.1.4 Importance of Travel and Tourism

2.2 Travel and Tourism Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Travel and Tourism Segmentation by Travel Type

2.2.2 Travel and Tourism Segmentation by Application

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Travel Type (Leisure and Business)

3.1.3 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Application (Domestic and International)

3.1.4 Global Travel and Tourism Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

3.2 Global Travel and Tourism Market: Travel Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Leisure Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Business Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.3 Global Travel and Tourism Market: Application Analysis

3.3.1 Global Domestic Travel and Tourism Market by Value

3.3.2 Global International Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Travel and Tourism Market by Region (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.3 China Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.1.4 China Travel and Tourism Market by Application (Domestic and International)

4.1.5 China Domestic & International Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.1.6 Japan Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.1.7 Australia Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.1.8 India Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.1.9 Rest of Asia Pacific Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.2 Europe Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Travel and Tourism Market by Region (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.2.3 Germany Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.2.4 Italy Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.2.5 UK Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.2.6 Spain Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.2.7 Rest of Europe Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.3 North America Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Travel and Tourism Market by Region (The US, Canada and Rest of North America)

4.3.3 The US Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.3.4 The US Travel and Tourism Market by Travel Type (Leisure and Business)

4.3.5 The US Leisure & Business Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.3.6 The US Travel and Tourism Market by Application (Domestic and International)

4.3.7 The US Domestic & International Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.3.8 Canada Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.3.9 Rest of North America Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Travel and Tourism Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Travel and Tourism Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Travel and Tourism Market by Value

