Competitive Analysis of Air Treatment Products Market in India 2020

Among air treatment products, air purifiers are popular in India. These devices are mostly used in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors of the country. Air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), activated carbon, and ionic filters are prevalent in India.

Market insights:

The air treatment products market in India was valued at INR 4.75 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of INR 24.54 Bn by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~32.29% during the 2020-2025 period. A rise in pollution levels and increasing incidence of airborne diseases have made people cognizant of general wellbeing. People nowadays want a healthy and pollution-free lifestyle. These are significant factors driving the growth of the overall air treatment products market in India. Air purifiers with new features such as auto mode, Wi-Fi connectivity, and real-time air quality and filter change indicators have been introduced in the market, which is likely to fuel market growth. Several initiatives and policies undertaken by the Indian government such as Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, and National Clean Air Programme have provided an impetus to the market, and are expected to increase the sale of air treatment products in India. However, high installation and maintenance costs of air purifiers, and lack of awareness regarding the need and benefits of using air treatment products are hindering market growth.

Segment insights:

Based on the end-user application, India’s air treatment products market is segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment is comprised of the commercial, industrial, government, and automotive sectors. As of 2019, the non-residential segment dominated the market, accounting for 76.85% of the total market share. Based on technology, the HEPA-based air treatment devices segment held a market share of ~98.60% in 2019, in terms of sales. HEPA devices are largely used by both the residential and non-residential sectors.

Impact of COVID-19:

The contagion has marked a positive impact on the air treatment products market in India. The fear of airborne transmission of the deadly virus has increased awareness regarding the degrading quality of air among people. As a consequence, the demand for air treatment products has gained significant momentum in the Indian market.

Companies covered:

Crusaders Technologies India Private Limited

Eureka Forbes Limited

Kent RO Systems Limited

Daikin Airconditioning India Private Limited

Dyson Technology India Private Limited

Honeywell International India Private Limited

Panasonic India Private Limited

Philips India Limited

Samsung India Electronics Private Limited

Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited

