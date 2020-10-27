Shrink Wrapping Machine Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2018 – 2025

The global shrink wrapping machines market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increase in adoption of protected shipment of packaged goods in countries such as China, Australia, India, and other South Asian countries.

The report provides in-depth analyses of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share & estimations, key market segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global shrink wrapping machine market garnered $617 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,032 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global shrink wrapping machine market is driven by factors such as increase in shelf life of products coupled with benefits such as ease of handling & transportation and enhanced safety offered by them. However, stringent government regulations and restricted quantity and height of the wrapping would hinder the market growth.

The L-bar sealers segment contributed more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017. Moreover, it is projected to maintain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period, registering the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to their widespread applications and advanced wrapping mechanism.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 40.1% in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, this is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025 due to the remarkable growth of e-commerce in the region, especially in China and India. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key market players analyzed in the report include Aetna Group S.p.A. (ROBOPAC), Axon, Clamco, Duravant LLC, Massman Automation Designs LLC, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Standard-Knapp, Inc., Texwrap Packaging Systems, Tripack, and Conflex Incorporate. These companies have implemented various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

