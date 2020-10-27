Industry 4.0 Market Size, Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

The global Industry 4.0 Market size is predicted to reach USD 260.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The rising digitization and emphasis on smart robots and machines can have a positive impact on the industry 4.0 market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing connectivity of machines and systems, along with the exchange of real-time information, can consequently enhance the potential of the industry 4.0 market forecast. The penetration of the internet is likely to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the introduction of Big Data and innovative methods to handle enormous amounts of data will significantly accelerate the industry 4.0 market trends. For instance, Big Data has impacted the logistics industry by enhancing existing concepts such as fully-automated order fulfilment and delivering products directly to customers.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Transportation, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Metals, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 78.19 billion in 2018.The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the industry 4.0 market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the ways and components convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-4-0-market-102375

Lists of the Major Companies Leading in the Industry 4.0 Market are:

ABB Ltd.

FANUC

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

KUKA

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Siemens AG

Stratasys LTD.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industry-4-0-market-102375

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/industry-4-0-market-102375

Regional Insight:

Transformation in Automation Techniques to Boost Market in Europe

The market in Europe generated a revenue of USD 27.84 million in 2018 and is predicted to remain at the forefront during the forecast period owing to the deployment of connected machines and devices. The transformation in automation techniques will also bolster healthy growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, the increasing network connectivity and real-time data processing will aid the market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to grow rapidly in the forthcoming years due to the growing adoption of industrial automation and implementation of disruptive technologies.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Industry 4.0 Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102375

Other Exclusive Reports:

Mobile Payment Market to Reach a Transaction Value of USD 6,884.24 billion by 2026; Increasing Usage of Smartphones to Surge Demand

Smart Building Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.6%; Increasing Smart City Projects to Aid Market Expansion

IGBT Market Size to be Worth USD 9.90 Billion by 2026; Rise in Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]