NATO C4ISR Market Enhancement, Global Development and Business Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, NATO C4ISR Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The NATO C4ISR market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period.

– Increasing applications for electroplating of gold and growing demand from the electronic industry are driving the market growth.

– Highly toxic nature and the impact of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the market growth.

Top Key Players in the NATO C4ISR Market are: Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Inc., Thales Group and others.

The growing investments by the companies and governments into the development of new and advanced radars, communication, EO/IR sensor solutions etc. Also, some of the NATO countries are developing their local manufacturing capabilities. Aselsan is one of the major electronics providers in Turkey that has been providing tactical communications, radars and other C4ISR solutions to the Turkish armed forces. In May 2020, Aselsan delivered over 1,300 software-defined radios to the Turkish armed forces to cater to the electronic warfare requirements of land, sea, and air platforms. With the growth of the product portfolio, the regional players can increase their share in the market and enhance their footprint into Europe and North America regions.

Key Market Trends:

Air Segment To Exhibit a Significant Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

Majority of the NATO countries like the United States, Poland, the United Kingdom and Turkey among others are significantly increasing their defense spending toward the development of air superiority of their respective air forces. These plans include the procurement of advanced aircraft as well as C4ISR equipment with threat detection, tracking and attacking capabilities. Currently, the Netherlands exploring the options to replace ageing Dornier 228 aircraft with modern maritime patrol aircraft under the Netherlands Coastguard Air Reconnaissance Capacity Tender. Similarly, in June 2020, Airbus was selected to integrate and install Captor-E, the modern electronically scanned array radar onboard Eurofighter aircraft currently in service of German and Spanish armed forces. The contract is scheduled to be completed by 2023. Such robust plans to modernise the existing fleet with advanced equipment to enhance their ISR and target detection capabilities are expected to drive the growth of the segment

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

