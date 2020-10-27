Bullet-proof Glass Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Bullet-proof Glass Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for bullet-proof glasses is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Bullet-proof Glass Market are: GUARDIAN GLASS LLC, Saint-Gobain, AGC Inc., Armassglass, Asahi India Glass Limited, Binswanger Glass and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Defense Sector

– Bullet-Proof glasses are used as ballistic protection against any kind of threat that could occur anytime. These transparent armors are widely used by militaries across the globe.

– As of 2019, the United States has the highest military budget in the world accounting for more than USD 675 billion. Saudi Arabia spends about 8.8% of its GDP in defense which is the highest in the world.

– Bulletproof glasses are composed of a layer of the laminated glass followed by a thermoplastic layer. The level of security required also determines the thickness of the bullet-proof glass.

– Since military vehicles face a higher level of threat than civilian ones, a thicker, splinter resistant and stronger bulletproof glass is manufactured to be installed. In fact, structures like guardhouses are also installed with special bulletproofed vision windows.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market for bulletproof glasses during the forecast period.

Reginal Analysis:

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share. The United States is the largest manufacturer and exporter of bullet-proof glass. It is also the largest consumer of these glasses because of heavy spending in its military budget.

– United States defense outlays in 2018 stood at USD 621.7 billion and rose to the amount of more than USD 675 billion in 2019.

– The automobile sales in Canada has witnessed a considerable downfall in 2019 with a decline of 3.6% Y-o-Y over 2018 and reached a total of 1,914,357 vehicles.

– An increase in the number of bank robberies and burglaries in the United States is also one of the reasons for the high demand for bullet-proof glasses in the region.

– The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for bullet-proof glasses in all the above-mentioned sectors during the forecast period.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Bullet-proof Glass market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Bullet-proof Glass market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Bullet-proof Glass market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Bullet-proof Glass market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Bullet-proof Glass report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

