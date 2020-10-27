Gold Potassium Cyanide Market Analysis with Research Report 2020 | Alfa Aesar, Spectrum Chemical, Bangalore Refinery Pvt Ltd, The Metalor Group

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Gold Potassium Cyanide Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The market for gold potassium cyanide is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% globally during the forecast period.

– Increasing applications for electroplating of gold and growing demand from the electronic industry are driving the market growth.

– Highly toxic nature and the impact of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the market growth.

Top Key Players in the Gold Potassium Cyanide Market are: Alfa Aesar, Spectrum Chemical, Bangalore Refinery Pvt Ltd, The Metalor Group, Legor Group and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Electronic and Metal Plating Industries

– Gold potassium cyanide (KCN) is an important gold source used in electrolytic gold plating and electroplating of other metals. KCN also finds its applications in electronic devices because of its excellent properties.

– Gold electroplating is mostly carried out to obtain long-lasting decorative finishes and, in some cases, to improve electric contact and conductivity. Jewelry, fancy goods such as handbags, optical frames, power compacts, and costumes jewelry pen cases, plumbing fixtures are few applications of gold electroplating.

– Properties of electroplated coatings of gold are high conductivity, excellent resistance to corrosion, low contact resistance, and remarkable ability to form very good thermocompression bonds.

– Due to these properties, the electronic Industry has a strong relation with KCN. KCN has become a valuable element in the fabrication of microelectronic and electronic devices such as calculators, transistors, and diodes.

– Larger items such as heat sinks, heater, springs, wires connectors, printed circuits are the common applications for gold potassium cyanide.

– Recently, the outbreak of COVID-19 in all regions is expected to decrease the demand for gold potassium cyanide from the metal and electronic industries in the short term.

Reginal Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market owing to the highly developed electronic sector in China, Korea, and Japan and growing demand for precious metals like gold in countries such as India for various reasons.

– Electronic component manufacturing Industries have been consuming KCN for different applications such as flexible printed circuits and printed circuit boards, semiconductors, diodes, and other electronic chips that are used in electronic devices.

– According to the World Gold Council (WGC), China is the largest consumer of gold in 2019. Luxury watches and jewelry segment stands top and is also the fastest growing segment in the consumption of gold. This reason is expected to increase the demand for KCN from the Asia-Pacific region.

– Factors like increasing urbanization, growing connectivity, combined with the usage of advanced technology in the manufacturing of safety technologies and infotainment systems, are boosting the demand for KCN from various electronic devices.

– Growth in aerospace, metal plating industries, and the electronic end-user industries in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market for gold potassium cyanide through the years to come

– The continuous growth in the medical sector, increasing demand from automobile and aerospace and defense sectors, are expected to drive the market for gold potassium cyanide through the years to come.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Gold Potassium Cyanide market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Gold Potassium Cyanide market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Gold Potassium Cyanide market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Gold Potassium Cyanide market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Gold Potassium Cyanide report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

