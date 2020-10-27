Anti-Adhesion Products Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Global Anti-adhesion Products Market: Snapshot

The global anti-adhesion products market is foreseen to collect strong growth prospects while riding on the growing occurrence of postsurgical adhesive diseases and their clinical ramifications and unwanted patient outcomes. The solid focus on the reduction of direct healthcare expenditure for the treatment of adhesion-related complications and hospital admissions could be a positive factor augmenting the demand in the market. Rising awareness about the medical implications of adhesions among both patients and physicians is anticipated to set the tone for a worthwhile growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as the high volume growth of surgical procedures and demographic trends could supplement market growth in the foreseeable future.

The need for advanced adhesion barrier solutions is increasing as a result of more than a 250 million surgical procedures conducted on an annual basis globally. Although North America is prognosticated to lead the global anti-adhesion products market, Asia Pacific could exhibit a faster growth on account of growing medical tourism, increasing affordability for surgical intervention care, rising in per capita healthcare spending, increasing affluence, and developing healthcare infrastructure.

On a global platform, the market for anti-adhesion products could see a rise due to the swelling prevalence of carpal tunnel syndrome and cardiovascular diseases. After performing cardiac surgeries, there is often the need to prevent retrosternal pericardial and sternum adhesions. More opportunities are expected to take shape in the global anti-adhesion products market with the rise of reconstructive pelvic surgeries among women. The need to ensure safer surgical recoveries and the replacement of conventional products with improved ones could enhance the growth of the demand in the market. All of these factors are prognosticated to bring in ample of prospects in the coming years and increase the expectations of players in terms of market share.

Adhesion is one of the common problems affecting almost 55% to 90% patients followed by surgery. Adhesion is a band of scar tissue formed between organs and tissue after a surgery as a part of a normal healing process. However, when it connects wrong tissues into each other, adhesions may lead to severe clinical symptoms such as pelvic pain, intestinal blockage, infertility and loss of sensation depending on the location and size of the adhesions. Adhesions are most common after surgeries such as abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, gynaecological surgery and plastic surgery. After abdominal surgery, bowels and pelvic organs may adhere with each other as a result of adhesion causing risks for small bowel obstruction and severe pain. The various types of adhesions based on their locations are abdominal adhesions, intestinal adhesions, intraperitoneal adhesions and pelvic adhesions.

Some of the anti-adhesion products available in the market are Adept (Baxter), Seprafilm (Genzyme), INTERSEED (Johnson & Johnson) and Surgiwrap (MAST Biosurgery). The market for anti-adhesion products can be segmented on the basis of types of surgery such as abdominal surgery, gynecological surgery and other surgical procedures. The market for anti-adhesion products is growing due to large number incidences of adhesion associated with various surgeries. Usually 55% to 90% patients undergoing abdominal and gynecological surgeries face adhesion problems. Presently, North America represents the largest market as a number of products have been approved by FDA. Asia-Pacific is experiencing growth as large number of patients are undergoing abdominal and gynecological surgeries. In the coming future the market will witness growth with the introduction of new products with more efficacy.

