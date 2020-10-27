Canada Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Growth Analysis 2020, Demand, Outlook and Forecasts Report till 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Canada Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Canadian sodium reduction ingredients market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2025.

– Canadian food and beverage manufacturers are making progress in voluntarily reducing the amount of sodium in their food supplies, while maintaining product safety, taste, texture, and stability. As there continues to be challenges in reducing the sodium content, most Canadians opt for low-sodium foods, nowadays.

– The increasing demand from the processed food industry is expected to play a major role in the upcoming years. The key players in the savory snacks segment are also introducing new product variants with low sodium content.

Top Key Players in the Canada Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market are: Cargill, Givaudan, Ajinomoto, Kerry Group, and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Government Initiatives on Healthy Eating Strategies

The Canadian government has undertaken certain health initiatives that enable the reduction of sodium across food supplies. In 2016, Health Canada introduced updates in nutrition labeling regulations, as a part of the healthy eating strategies that are inclusive of standardizing serving sizes, to help the consumers compare the nutritional facts of other similar products.

On the other hand, Health Canada introduced reduction levels, such as Phase III Targets, Maximum Levels, and Interim Targets, known as Phase I Targets and Phase II Targets, which were developed to encourage gradual reductions that would achieve consumer acceptance.

Bakery and Confectionery, along with Processed Foods, holds a Significant Market Share

The application of sodium reduction ingredients has witnessed a strong penetration across the processed food segment, followed by the bakery and confectionery segment. The growth

is in line with the increasing consumer preferences toward healthy foods, owing to the rising awareness of the harmful effects of consuming excessive salts.

Over the years, the food purchasing habits of Canadians have shifted from staple foods, used to prepare meals at home, to ready-to-eat processed foods. In Canada, processed food is the main contributor to the excess salt intake, accounting for 77% of the dietary sodium consumption.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Canada Sodium Reduction Ingredients market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Sodium Reduction Ingredients market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Sodium Reduction Ingredients market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Sodium Reduction Ingredients market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Sodium Reduction Ingredients report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

