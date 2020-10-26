Real-Time Payments Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Nature of Payment (P2P, P2B and B2P); Component (Solution, Services); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Geography

RTPs are electronic/digital payment solutions that enable the real-time or immediate clearing of transactions and crediting of funds to the payee’s account and subsequent confirmation to the payer. Convenience along with faster availability of funds and receipt of money transfer offered by these systems are gaining popularity among end-users, as well as service providers.

The market is majorly driven by the rising usage of smartphones across the globe and growing demand for immediacy and quick clearings and settlements of money transfers among consumers and merchants. Additionally, the rising adoption of RTP solutions among e-commerce retailers and retail store owners is estimated to bolster market growth. These solutions deliver benefits, such as faster transaction speed as compared to most other electronic methods, real-time messaging, extensive data exchange, and 24/7/365 availability to merchants and corporate businesses.

Key Players:

1. ACI Worldwide

2. Apple

3. FIS

4. Fiserv

5. Mastercard

6. PayPal

7. Temenos

8. Visa

9. Wirecard

10. Worldline

The global RTP market is segmented on the basis of nature of payment, component, enterprise size. On the basis of nature of payment, market is segmented as P2P, and P2B and B2P. On the basis of component, market is segmented as Solution, and services. On the basis of enterprise size, market is segmented as Large Enterprises, and SMEs.

