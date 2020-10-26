Medical Carts Market: Bedside Carts Segment to Dominate Global Market

Medical Carts: Introduction

Medical carts are an important component of hospital furniture infrastructure that are used to keep and carry all essential medical supplies near the patient

Medical carts are designed to provide maximum storage capacity with safety, possess a durable and handy construction, and offer easy mobility

Various types of medical carts are available, which are designed according to their applications in healthcare facilities. These are utilized in almost every department of healthcare facilities including surgical wards, Intensive care units, general wards, emergency and trauma wards, physicians’ clinics, and medical schools.

Common types of medical carts are crash carts, bedside carts, IV carts, anesthesia carts, medication carts, procedure carts and isolation carts

Medical Carts Market: Key Drivers

Expansion of the medical carts market is estimated to be primarily driven by a significant rise in the number of hospitalizations owing to the high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of various chronic as well as acute disorders across the globe

For instance, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that by the mid of July 2020, there would be around 1000 to 15000 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day in the U.S.

Increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to age-related disorders, is a prominent factor that is projected to boost the global market during the forecast period

New product development, increased number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, and increased access to healthcare in developing countries are anticipated to drive the global market in the near future

However, high cost of specialty carts is expected to restrain the global market

Bedside Carts Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of product, the global medical carts market can be classified into crash carts, medication carts, beside carts, point of care carts, anesthesia carts, IV carts, procedure carts and others. The bedside carts segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

As the name suggests, bedside carts are kept at the bedside of patients who are recovering from treatment and require routing checkup and follow-up procedures. These are one of the simplest form of medical carts comprising drawers and compartments to store medical documents, medicines, and other healthcare consumables that are required during routine procedures. Bedside carts are kept near every hospital bed and accounts for a large share of the market, in terms of volume, as compared to the other types of medical carts.

Crash carts, also known as code carts, are used in Intensive care units and emergency wards. These are specially equipped to contain a variety of medical supplies such as sanitary supplies, medications, intubation supplies, defibrillators, and other life-saving equipment.

Hospitals to be Highly Attractive Segment

Based on end-user, the global medical carts market can be bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Comparatively, a large number of hospitals, large number of hospitalizations due to various chronic as well as acute medical disorders, and an increase in number of new hospitals in emerging countries such as Brazil, Mexico, India, and China are attributed to the dominant share that is estimated to be held by the segment during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Medical Carts Market

The global medical carts market is highly fragmented, owing to a large number of domestic players holding majority market share. Key players operating in the global carts market are: Talon Patterson Pope Scott-Clark Medical Narang Medical Limited. Ergotron AFC Industries Advantech Co., Ltd. Medline Industries, Inc. Alphatron Enovate Medical Midmark Corporation Harloff Company Inc. Capsa Healthcare



