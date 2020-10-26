Gate Drivers Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Gate Drivers Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Gate Drivers market was valued at 160 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 320 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Gate drivers are electronic circuits that apply correct power levels to metal-oxide field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). With power-MOSFETs, gate drivers can be implemented as transformers, discrete transistors, or dedicated integrated circuits (IC).

They can also be integrated within controller ICs. Partitioning the gate-drive function of controllers that use pulse width modulation (PWM) improves controller stability by eliminating the high peak currents and heat dissipation needed to drive power-MOSFETs at very high frequencies.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Gate Drivers Market: Power Integrations, Avago, Linear Technology, Fairchild Semiconductor, Intersil, Microchip Technology, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Allegro MicroSystems, Semtech, Microsemi, ON Semiconductor, NJR, Texas Instruments, Diodes, IXYS, Richtek, Rohm Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices and others.

Global Gate Drivers Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Gate Drivers Market on the basis of Types are:

Discrete gate drivers

On-chip gate drivers

On the basis of Application , the Global Gate Drivers Market is segmented into:

Display

Motion control

Home appliance

Regional Analysis For Gate Drivers Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Gate Drivers Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Gate Drivers Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Gate Drivers Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Gate Drivers Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Gate Drivers Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

