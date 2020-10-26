kefir market Size Report, Recent Trends, Global Share Analysis to 2027

The global kefir market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Kefir Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dairy-based & Non-dairy), By Nature (Organic & Conventional), Category (Flavored & Non-flavored), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, & Online Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other kefir market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Covered in the Kefir Market Report:

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Biotiful Dairy Limited (London, England)

Green Valley Creamery (California, U.S.)

Fresh Made Dairy (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Maple Hill Creamery, LLC (New York, U.S.)

Emmi AG (Lucerne, Switzerland)

The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corp (New York, U.S.)

In recent years, the demand for fermented dairy beverages has increased on account of their health-promoting properties. The growing demand for dairy protein to improve overall health fuels the growth of the market across the globe. According to Food and Beverage Insider magazine, the global value sales of clean-label food products is expected to reach USD 180 billion by the end of 2020.

Regional Analysis for Kefir Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Kefir Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Kefir Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Kefir Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

