UFC 254 Live Stream Free Reddit : How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje full fight online

The UFC has another big card coming up today from Flash Forum arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. While the entire fight card could shape up to be one of the best of the year, most people are excited about the return of Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He could be facing one of his toughest opponents yet in Justin Gaethje. This is definitely a must-see event

Main card: Khabib vs Gaethje

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Location: Flash Forum — Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card)

Watch Live: ESPN+ PPV (main card link)

UFC 254 takes place this Saturday, October 24 with the fights airing live from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, also known as “Fight Island.” This will be the final bout from Dubai for now, as UFC 255 returns to Las Vegas in November.

Both men made weight yesterday, so this highly-anticipated matchup is set. This should have been Tony Ferguson vs, Nurmagomedov, but when Khabib had to pull out of their last fight – which is the third time that has happened – the UFC made the matchup between Ferguson and Gaethje.

UFC 254 Live Stream Reddit: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Full Fight PPV?

You can watch UFC 254 live online via ESPN+, which lets you stream the fight on your phone, tablet, laptop or TV. The main card is a pay-per-view event available exclusively on ESPN+. To watch UFC 254, simply sign up for an ESPN+ membership and then pay the $64.99 PPV fee.

Gaethje proved doubters, and likely bettors, wrong by dominating Ferguson and earning this matchup. He battered the highly-regarded Ferguson and showed just how much of a threat he can be striking.

UFC 254 full fight card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, lightweight championship

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

Lauren Murphy vs Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

Jacob Malkoun vs Phillip Hawes

Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rahkmonov

Da-un Ung vs Sam Alvey

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev

Does BT Sports coverage UFC 254 in UK?

Yes, BT Sports will coverage the UFC 254 Live stream PPV event in United Kingdom. UFC PPV airs at respectable hours in the UK, with UFC 254 live streams starting at 7 p.m. for the main card, live BT Sport, where it costs £19.95.

Watch Khabib vs Gaethje Fight online by TSN (Canada)

UFC 254 live In Canada, things might get a bit confusing if you’re not used to watching UFC fights in the region. while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 254’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

Alternative ways to watch watch UFC 254 Live From US For Cord Cutters

Now a days cord curter become famous in USA. Most of tv fans like without cable service. As a UFC fans specially (Khabib) obviously won’t miss the fight.

If you are cable cutter, then you can choose the blows services, that may help you to stream UFC 254 live stream free online (trial 7 days).

Sling TV: ESPN2 is on Sling Orange, one of the service’s three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

fubo.TV: If you love sports, you probably want to check out fubo.TV. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay upfront. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV, and the USA

Hulu TV: Along with amazing sports matches like UFC, Hulu TV also allows you to watch TV series and movies. Isn’t it amazing? Besides, you can also expect a 1-week free trial from Hulu TV.

At UFC 254 on October 24, the undisputed lightweight championship of the world will be on the line when Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to add another victory to his perfect 28-0 record as he defends his title for the third time against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, who is on a tear that has seen him score four consecutive knockouts over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

But now “The Highlight” will face the UFC’s most dominant champion in Nurmagomedov, whose stellar career has seen him defeat the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta. Plus, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker continues on his road back to the belt when he faces surging contender Jared Cannonier.