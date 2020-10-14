COVID-19 Update: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: IBm, Microsoft, Sungard as, Iland, Infrascale, etc. | InForGrowth

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Disaster Recovery as a Service market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market on the basis of Product Type:

Backup and Recovery

Real-time Replication

Data Protection

Professional Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market on the basis of Applications:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Top Key Players in Disaster Recovery as a Service market:

IBm

Microsoft

Sungard as

Iland

Infrascale

Bluelock

Recovery Point

NTT Communications

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Acronis

Cable & Wireless Communications

Tierpoint

Geminare