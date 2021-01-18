Sun Tracker Marketplace 2018 Enlargement, COVID Have an effect on, Tendencies Research File 2023

Solar trackers are one of the most efficient types of solar mounting equipment. It is used to increase electricity production of the solar panel by moving the panels towards the sun for the whole day. It optimizes the angle through which the panels receive solar radiation and generate electricity. The trackers are normally used for ground-mounted solar panels and free-standing, large solar installations such as solar trees. There are two kinds of solar tracking system, including single-axis tracker and dual-axis tracker. Growing trend from non-renewable to renewable energy sources has been observed, which is creating significant demand for solar trackers across countries. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum in 2018, the amount of solar power capacity is expected to be increased further in the next few years. Approximately 70,000 solar panels globally are anticipated to be added at every hour over the next five years. In addition, according to the International Energy Association (IEA), PV solar power increased rapidly as compared to any fuel in 2016. Solar PV installations are showing remarkable growth than any other type of renewable energy sources such as hydropower and wind energy. This, in turn, is providing considerable opportunity for further addition of solar capacity in the upcoming period and enables the global solar tracker market to grow.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/solar-tracker-market

Other factors that are contributing to the market growth include growth in solar energy projects, high efficiency of solar energy and funding for the solar tracking system. Moreover, technological innovations and increasing awareness of solar energy are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. However, there are certain factors restricting the market growth comprising reducing feed-in-tariff on solar energy, lack of skilled personnel and high installation cost.

Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/solar-tracker-market

Furthermore, the global solar trackers market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and technology. Based on the type, the market is classified into a single axis and dual axis tracker. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial, residential, industrial and others (such as government and educational institutions). Increasing demand for solar PV on commercials is creating significant demand for solar trackers among commercial segment. However, the high demand for energy in agricultural activities enables the demand for solar trackers in the agriculture segment. Based on technology, the market is classified into a PV system, concentrated solar power and concentrator photovoltaics. PV system is further segmented into monocrystalline, polycrystalline and thin-film silicon PV panels.

Market Segmentation

Global Solar Tracker Market by Type

Single Axis Tracker

Dual Axis Tracker

Global Solar Tracker Market by End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Global Solar Tracker Market by Technology

Photovoltaic System (PV)

Monocrystalline Silicon PV Panels

Polycrystalline Silicon PV Panels

Thin-Film Silicon PV Panels

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrator Photovoltaics (CPV)

Competitive Landscape

Key Company Analysis

Key Strategy Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

RoE

Asia-Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Abengoa Solar, S.A.

Allearth Renewables, Inc.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Arctech Solar Holding Co., Ltd.

Array Technologies, Inc.

Big Sun Energy Technology, Inc.

Convert Italia S.P.A.

First Solar, Inc.

Flextronics International Ltd.

Gamechange Solar, LLC

Ganges Internationale Pvt. Ltd.

Grupo Clavijo Elt, S.L.

Mahindra Susten Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG

Scorpius Trackers Pvt. Ltd.

SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt Ltd.

Soltec America LLC

Soltigua

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/solar-tracker-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404