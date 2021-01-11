Crackstreams Steelers vs Browns Live Stream Reddit Free HD 2021 NFL Playoffs Wild card Peacock TV

The Cleveland Browns will duke it out with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs Sunday at Heinz Field at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while Pittsburgh will be stumbling in from a defeat.The Steelers are out to make up for these teams’ game last week. Cleveland had just enough.Steelers vs. Browns playoff game live on Peacock tonight: How to watch, stream online, time for NFL Wild Card matchup. Steelers vs. Browns should provide a strong conclusion to the NFL’s 2021 wild-card round to kick off the playoffs.

Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC. It’s the first playoff appearance for the Browns since 2002, and they beat the Steelers in Week 17 to secure the spot.

Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers live stream: How to watch the Wild Card Round

The Cleveland Browns take on Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round

It’s finally here. The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs and we all want more than this one game. The matchup makes it even more interesting as they take on the hated Pittsburgh Steelers — who are also the last team they saw in a postseason game way back in 2003.

Of course, it’s not the first time this Cleveland squad is facing a do-or-die game against the Steelers. These two played back in Week 17 and while the Steelers rested many of their starters, the Browns still had to score a victory to get into the playoffs and they did so while holding off a late surge from the Steelers.

Now, they play again one week later but the Browns will now be short-handed. Early in the week, it was discovered that head coach Kevin Stefanski would have to miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. That means special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will take his place as the acting head coach but offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will be calling the plays for Stefanski.

The team is preaching staying the course even without Stefanski and starters such as Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward, but it’s still a lot to overcome. Should they do so, this would make the postseason win even sweeter.

Here, we have all the information you need to catch your Cleveland Browns in the postseason.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 10

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Heinz Field

TV Info: NBC, Browns TV Programming News 5 (Pregame)

Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio, Pregame 98.5 WNCX; Game: 92.4 The Fan, ESPN 850, 98.5 WNCX; Postgame available on 92.3 The Fan, Browns Mobile App

Live Stream: NBC, NFL Sunday Ticket

It’s survive and advance and the Browns are out to prove that they can overcome anything against the Steelers this weekend.

What channel is Steelers vs. Browns on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game

There are a lot of repeat moments in this matchup. First off, the last time Cleveland played in the playoffs, it was in the wild-card round against the Steelers. And second, this is a Week 17 rematch after the Browns won 24-22 on Sunday, Jan. 3.

Things will be different as these teams match up for the second time in as many weeks. The Steelers sat a number of players in Week 17 with seeding movement pretty much negligible for the AFC North champions, including Ben Roethlisberger and T.J. Watt. The big guns will all be back for Pittsburgh.

For Cleveland, it’ll be a two-headed running attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt teaming up behind Baker Mayfield to try and upset the Steelers. The Browns’ game-long success could also depend on Myles Garrett and the Cleveland pass rush causing Roethlisberger issues despite Pittsburgh’s quick passing attack.

Below is all the info you need to watch Steelers vs. Browns on Sunday, including the TV channels and kickoff time.