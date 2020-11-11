Latest News 2020: Microfluidics Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Danaher, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, Agilent, Bio-Rad, etc. | InForGrowth

InForGrowth has added Latest Research Report on Microfluidics Market 2020 Future Growth Opportunities, Development Trends, and Forecast 2026. The Global Microfluidics Market market report cover an overview of the segments and sub-segmentations including the product types, applications, companies & regions. This report describes overall Microfluidics Market size by analyzing historical data and future projections.

Danaher

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

Agilent

Bio-Rad

Becton

Dickinson

Roche

Illumina

Fluidigm Microfluidics

QIAGEN

Dolomite Microfluidics

GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB

Sphere Fluidics

OPKO Health

thinXXS Microtechnology

Abaxis

bioMÃ©rieux

Abbott

MicrofluidicÂ

ChipShop

Elveflow

Cellix

Micronit Microtechnologies

MicroLiquid

MiniFABÂ

Micralyne

Fluigent

uFluidix. Based on type, report split into

Polymer-based Microfluidics

Glass-based Microfluidics

Silicone-based Microfluidics

Other material-based Microfluidics. Based on Application Microfluidics market is segmented into

In Vitro DiagnosticsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Point-of-care Testing

Clinical DiagnosticsÂ Â Â Â

Pharmaceutical researchÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â