Intelligent Transport Systems Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: Redflex Holdings Limited, THALES Company, Garmin International Inc., BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company, NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, etc. | InForGrowth

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Intelligent Transport Systems Market on the basis of Product Type:

Advanced Traffic Management System

Advanced Traveler Information System

Advanced Vehicle Control System

Commercial Vehicle Operation

Advanced Public Transportation System Intelligent Transport Systems Market on the basis of Applications:

Fleet Management

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Automotive Telematics

Traveler Information

Collision Avoidance System

Parking Availability System

Others , Top Key Players in Intelligent Transport Systems market:

Redflex Holdings Limited

THALES Company

Garmin International Inc.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Kapsch Trafficcom AG.

WS ATKINS PLC

Q-free ASA

BT Signaal

WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff

TomTom International BV

Transcore Inc.

Denso Corporation

Savari Inc

CISCO SYSTEMS

INC.

MOUCHEL GROUP PLC

EFKON AG

Nuance Communication Inc.