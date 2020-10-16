Global Vomiting Treatment Market Future Estimation By 2026||GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Solvay, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co

Global vomiting treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy treatment worldwide.

The key market players in the global vomiting treatment market are Merck & Co., Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Mylan N.V, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Solvay, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Eisai Co., Ltd, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd, Baxter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Mylan N.V, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Accord Healthcare, NATCO Pharma Limited, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc among others.

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2018, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd received the U.S FDA approval for the generic version of the Aloxi (palonosetron HCI), a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, used in adults preventing nausea and vomiting that may occur as a result of receiving cancer chemotherapy. It is also indicated for prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting following surgery. This launch will provide affordable treatment option for patients who suffer from challenging side-effects of post- chemotherapy

In March 2018, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, received the U.S FDA approval for the generic version of the Aloxi (palonosetron HCI), a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, it is used in adults to prevent nausea and vomiting following surgery. This launch will provide affordable treatment option for cancer patients who faced challenging post-chemotherapy side effects

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide acts as a market driver

Increasing prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy treatment will also enhance this market growth

Prevailing cases of migraine which may result in vomiting will also boost the growth of this market

Increasing global healthcare expenditure also acts as a major market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about causes of vomiting is hampering this market growth

Patent expiry of branded drugs will also impede this market growth

Segmentation: Global Vomiting Treatment Market

By Types

Possetting

Reflux

Projectile Vomiting

Mechanism of Action

Serotonin Antagonist

Antihistamine

D2 Receptors Antagonist

Benzodiazepine

Dopamine Antagonists

Others

By Drugs

Ondansetron

Promethazine

Metoclopramide

Lorazepam

Others

By Treatment

Medications

Rehydration

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

