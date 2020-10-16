Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market Key Companies and Analysis Top Trends by 2025

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Snapshot

Telepresence refers to a technology bundle that can allow an individual or a group of people to achieve the sensation of being present at a different location. To do so they can also use telerobotics, and telepresence needs a user to achieve strongly the feeling of being present in a different intended location by providing them stimulus to single or multiple of their senses. More than being present at the location, a user may also be given input fields that they can use to physically affect the remote location. For instance, a user may be able to provide inputs in audio or actions that can be transmitted to the remote location and create the intended effect at the location. This implies that telepresence technologies can be unidirectional as well as bidirectional.

Videoconferencing is one of the most common forms of telepresence communications. There is a high level of technological complexity involved in the use of video conferencing in the modern world, especially when multiple users are reporting in from different locations to the remote location. Advancements in these technologies have allowed users to gain high fidelity in both audio and visual inputs and outputs. Another desired addition to telepresence and videoconferencing is the use of mobile technologies to enhance the manner in which processes can be carried out. Being a part of a conference from a remote location is becoming easier by the day, thanks to the advent and advancements of mobile devices.

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Overview

Many small to large businesses use telepresence and video conferencing systems for virtual meetings with customers, employees, or partners located at distant locations. It enables efficient communication among individuals located in different parts of the world, without having to travel physically. Although telepresence and video conferencing are used interchangeably, the two technologies offer distinct capabilities. However, the implicit goal of these technologies is to create a face-to-face environment or a simulated boardroom, but each tool uses somewhat different approach for the objective.

Video conferencing allows transmission of audio, video, and on-screen text. Sophisticated video conferencing solutions enable transmission of full motion videos and high-quality audio across multiple locations. Video conferencing offers additional bells and whistles due to which users receive a wide range of deployment options. On the other hand, telepresence technologies offer a simpler version of the elaborate functionality that video conferencing technology offers. Telepresence tools also enable calls to be scheduled and executed by third parties, thereby freeing participants from the need to do it themselves.

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Cost Considerations

In cost considerations, video conferencing is preferred over telepresence by budget-conscious businesses. Although telepresence tools offer functional advantages, they are several times higher in terms of price as compared to video conferencing products. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, so it’s important for businesses to make careful deliberation of what’s more important: the distinguished environment of telepresence technologies or cost savings offered by video conferencing technologies.

Video conferencing tools provide adequate functionality at a lower cost, thereby companies are increasingly this technology over higher performing telepresence tools. This trend is expected to continue as video conferencing is emerging as a viable and sustainable tool.

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Service Offerings and Technological Requisites

Personal video conferencing, video multipoint control unit (MCU), immersive telepresence, room-based video conferencing, and cloud video conferencing are some of the form factors of telepresence and video conferencing. The technological requisites of telepresence and video conferencing include single-codec SD/HD, telepresence endpoints, multi-codec, and infrastructure equipment.

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growth in infrastructure, technological advancements, and diminishing high definition endpoints are the major factors driving the global telepresence and video conferencing market. However, factors such as interoperability of teleconferencing solutions persist as an issue and pose challenge for this market. In modern business communications, the need to offer video conferencing over virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and the integration of desktop video with telepresence rooms will offer newer growth opportunities for vendors in this market.

Global Telepresence and Videoconferencing Market: Regional Overview

At present, North America is the largest telepresence and videoconferencing market followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. In the Rest of the World region, Brazil and South Africa are exhibiting a significant demand for telepresence and video conferencing products and services.

Major companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies in the global telepresence and videoconferencing market are Avistar Communications Corporation, LifeSize Communications, Radvision Ltd., Teliris Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Polycom Inc., TelePresence Tech, and Vidyo Inc.