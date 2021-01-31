Reddit WWE Royal Rumble Streams: The place to look at Royal Rumble This night with out Reddit Streams?

After a busy 12 months, WWE have introduced they are going to birth 2021 with a bang as their 2nd largest pay-per-view tournament of the 12 months, Royal Rumble, will happen on Monday 1st February (AEDT).

The development will emanate from Tropicana Box in St Petersburg, Florida and would be the thirty fourth version of the demonstrate.

The 2 largest fits at the card will surely be each the mens and womens Royal Rumble fits.

Here’s the entirety you want to understand in regards to the first PPV tournament of the 12 months.

WHEN IS THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

The 2021 Royal Rumble will happen on Monday 1st February (AEDT).

As with nearly all of WWE PPVs, the Rumble might be on Sunday evening US time.

It’s the first PPV tournament of the calendar 12 months and kickstarts the ‘Street to Wrestlemania’.

WHERE IS THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

The 2021 version of the Royal Rumble PPV will happen at Tropicana Box, Florida.

The stadium holds over 40,000 other people – however sadly, there might be no fanatics in attendance this 12 months because of COVID-19.

The 2020 tournament was once held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas – the place the attendance was once 42,715.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

There are two tactics you’ll be able to watch the Royal Rumble – or any WWE PPV for that subject.

The primary – and hottest choice – is to subscribe to the WWE Community which is $9.99 a month in the United States, which goes out to be about $13 AUD.

The Community is loose for a month for brand new subscribers and has an entire bunch of weekly programming and documentaries, in addition to an incredible archive of WWE, WCW and ECW photos.

The opposite direction you’ll be able to watch the Royal Rumble is the old-school approach – on Primary Tournament. This feature will set you again $30 on my own.

WHAT TIME DOES THE 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE START IN AUSTRALIA?

The 2021 Royal Rumble tournament will formally birth at 11am (AEDT), with the PPV portion of the development scheduled to run for three hours.

The pre-show will start at 10am (AEDT) and run for one hour. This will also be discovered on YouTube or the WWE Community.

WILL THERE BE FANS ALLOWED AT 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

Sadly, there might be no fanatics at this 12 months’s Royal Rumble.

WWE has been operating displays with a digital crowd on the ThunderDome for the previous few months, which is situated at Tropicana Box, Florida.

In step with US reporter Jon Alba, WWE don’t seem to be making plans on having a reside target audience for the approaching PPV.

It is going to put a dampener at the tournament, which prospers off the reside crowd because of the surprises and spectacle the Royal Rumble tournament items.

HOW DOES THE ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH WORK?

Two superstars will birth the tournament, and at regularly-scheduled durations (in most cases 90 seconds or 2 mins) every other competitor will input. This continues the entire approach till No.30.

The purpose is to throw your opponent excessive rope, onto the ground the place each toes should hit the bottom to represent an removing.

The final competitor status might be topped the winner and transfer on to stand the champion in their opting for at Wrestlemania.

PAST WINNERS OF THE MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

1988 Hacksaw Jim Duggan (Entrant No.13)

1989 Large John Studd (No.27)

1990 Hulk Hogan (No.25)

1991 Hulk Hogan (No.24)

1992 Ric Aptitude (No.3)

1993 Yokozuna (No.27)

1994 Bret Hart/Lex Luger (No.27/23)

1995 Shawn Michaels (No.1)

1996 Shawn Michaels (No.18)

1997 Stone Chilly Steve Austin (No.5)

1998 Stone Chilly Steve Austin (No.24)

1999 Vince McMahon (No.2)

2000 The Rock (No.24)

2001 Stone Chilly Steve Austin (No.27)

2002 Triple H (No.22)

2003 Brock Lesnar (No.29)

2004 Chris Benoit (No.1)

2005 Batista (No.28)

2006 Rey Mysterio (No.2)

2007 The Undertaker (No.30)

2008 John Cena (No.30)

2009 Randy Orton (No.8)

2010 Edge (No.29)

2011 Alberto Del Rio (No.38 – 40 entrants this 12 months)

2012 Sheamus (No.22)

2013 John Cena (No.19)

2014 Batista (No.28)

2015 Roman Reigns (No.19)

2016 Triple H (No.30)

2017 Randy Orton (No.23)

2018 Shinsuke Nakamura (No.14)

2019 Seth Rollins (No.10)

2020 Drew McIntyre (No.16)

PAST WINNERS OF THE WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

2018 Asuka (No.25)

2019 Becky Lynch (No.30)

2020 Charlotte Aptitude (No.17)

2021 ROYAL RUMBLE POTENTIAL RETURNS OR SURPRISE ENTRANTS

John Cena – stays an opportunity of returning on the Royal Rumble, with WWE COO Triple H revealing just lately that the Hollywood superstar might be at WrestleMania ‘if he can’.

Ronda Rousey – stays below contract with WWE, so she is at all times an opportunity of returning however it kind of feels not likely.

The Rock – not likely to go back to WWE this 12 months, making him a longshot for a possible Rumble go back.

CM Punk – by no means say by no means, however the former WWE Champion most likely would possibly not be again with the corporate any time quickly.

Becky Lynch – bearing in mind she had a child most effective just lately, there’s a very minimum likelihood she might be again for the Rumble.

Brock Lesnar – stays below contract with WWE, however lives in Canada which makes it a logistical nightmare because of COVID-19.

Batista – retired from professional wrestling after WrestleMania 36, and has been in Australia filming a film as overdue as Saturday. Necessarily, 0 likelihood.

Aleister Black – has been off TV for months. Is usually a marvel entrant.

Jay White – the now-former NJPW champion has been speaking about leaving the Eastern-based corporate, however can be regarded as a large longshot to seem within the Rumble.

Samoa Joe – has been on observation for the most efficient a part of a 12 months and has no longer been competing. Would no longer be sudden to look him go back within the Rumble.

The Undertaker – has retired from competing and would possibly not be within the Rumble.

2021 ROYAL RUMBLE ‘BY THE NUMBERS’

RANDY ORTON AND EDGE TO ENTER #1 AND #2 FOR MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

This 12 months, WWE determined to announce the primary two entrants within the males’s Rumble tournament forward of time – and what a approach to birth it off.

Sour opponents Randy Orton and Edge will start this 12 months’s tournament at #1 and #2, with the latter getting back from a long layoff because of a triceps damage.

WILL RONDA ROUSEY RETURN AT 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE?

She hasn’t stepped foot within a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 – however may just the previous UFC famous person make a surprise go back?

Rousey had grown disgruntled with existence at the highway, however continues to be reportedly below contract with WWE.

And he or she just lately teased on Twitter that she might be in line for a go back within the Rumble, posting a screenshot of the percentages and pronouncing ‘excellent approach to make a benefit’.

Charlotte Aptitude was once interviewed within the lead-up to the development, and took relatively of a shot at Rousey.

It might unquestionably upload a component of marvel to the ladies’s Rumble tournament if she did go back, and would make a viable challenger for both the Uncooked or Smackdown name at WrestleMania.

Rousey is these days rated a $17 likelihood to win the Rumble with Sportsbet.

EDGE ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

After a long stint at the sidelines with a triceps damage, WWE Corridor of Famer Edge has introduced he’ll go back within the Royal Rumble tournament.

The 47-year outdated returned after a nine-year hiatus in final 12 months’s Rumble to the marvel of fanatics internationally, after being pressured to retire again in 2011.

Edge is a previous Rumble winner, doing away with the tournament in 2010.

Concentrate to his promo – which simply quietly, is without doubt one of the excellent you’re going to see all 12 months – pronouncing his upcoming go back.

Edge is these days rated a $3 likelihood to win the Rumble with Sportsbet.

WWE CHAMPION DREW MCINTYRE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has examined certain for COVID-19 and has been positioned in quarantine.

His tournament with Goldberg on the Royal Rumble continues to be scheduled to happen.

The 35-year outdated returned from COVID at the January twenty sixth version of Uncooked, and has been cleared to compete on the Rumble.

CONFIRMED MATCH CARD FOR 2021 ROYAL RUMBLE

Mens Royal Rumble Fit

Daniel Bryan

Bobby Lashley

AJ Kinds

Randy Orton

Otis

The Miz

Jeff Hardy

Jey Uso

Cesaro

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Dolph Ziggler

Large E

Edge

Mustafa Ali

Sheamus

John Morrison

Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Braun Strowman

Womens Royal Rumble Fit

Nia Jax

Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Aptitude

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Peyton Royce

Alexa Bliss

Tamina

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

Natalya

WWE Championshio: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg

Common Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Kevin Owens (Remaining Guy Status)

Smackdown Girls’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Matt Riddle

WWE Girls’s Tag Staff Championship: Charlotte Aptitude/Asuka (c) vs Shayna Baszler/Nia Jax

Thirty Superstars will combat for the chance at sports-entertainment immortality when the 2021 Royal Rumble Fit streams live to tell the tale the award-winning WWE Community on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 ET/4 PT. The winner of the large melee will pass directly to problem for a Global Championship at WrestleMania.

Don’t omit the 2021 version of Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 7 ET/4 PT at the award-winning WWE Community.