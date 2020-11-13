Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump Market Expected to Witness Highest during Period 2020-2027| Atlas, Fives, Linde, Flowserve Corporation

The Asia Pacific Cryogenic Pump market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The cryogenic pump market by gas is segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, LNG, argon, and others. Other in the segment include gases such as Hydrogen, CO2, Acetylene, helium, and others. Among these, oxygen held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing usage of oxygen in varied applications including healthcare, aerospace, automotive & transportation, chemicals, energy, glass, healthcare, metal production, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, pulp & paper, water & wastewater treatment, refineries, welding & metal fabrication, and others has steered its increasing demand in the Asia Pacific market.

China dominated the cryogenic pump market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China is one of the major countries which has significant market share in the electronics and semiconductor industry. The manufacturers in this country are highly focusing on strengthening their capabilities in the fields of materials, components, and equipment. Here, government support plays a major role in boosting the Chinese electronics and semiconductor industry. Moreover, China is one step ahead of South Korea with respect to fabless manufacturing. China has a giant number of semiconductor firms that are involved in the design of semiconductor products.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Cryogenic Pump assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC CRYOGENIC PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Centrifugal

Positive Displacement

By Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

LNG

Argon

Others

By Industry Vertical

Electronics

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Energy & Power

Metallurgy

Chemical

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Copco AB

Elliott Group

Flowserve Corporation

Fives

Linde AG

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

PHPK Technologies

Ruhrpumpen Group

SEHWA TECH, INC.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

