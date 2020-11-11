DDI Market Explorer Growth Trends, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global DDI Market: Snapshot

The global DDI is registering a significant rise in its valuation, thanks to the rising penetration of Internet across the world. The rapidly rising demand for DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP address management) across various enterprises is boosting the global market, substantially. Moreover, the continual technological advancements are projected to increase the application of DDI in a number of industry sectors in the near future. The increasing trend of cloud technology is likely to support the growth of this market over the next few years.

North America has been leading the worldwide market for DDI with the high awareness level among consumers regarding its benefits. The early availability of advanced technologies in this region, owing to the presence of a number of prominent players, is boosting the growth of the North America market for DDI at present. In the years to come, the technological advancements is expected to ensure the dominance of this regional market. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to offer ample promising opportunities to global vendors over the forthcoming years. The widening array of working population and the emergent technology hubs is likely to support this regional market in the years to come. With the augmenting advancements and adoption of cloud-based solutions and services and the increasing investments in the IT and telecommunication sector are projected to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific market for DDI over the next few years.

Global DDI Market: Overview

A DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IP address management) solution is a mandatory solution for enterprises that keep adding new IP addresses to their network constantly. The addition of new IP addresses might be through business strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, or simply market dominance. Earlier, the assigning and management of IP addresses was comparatively easy as compared to the present scenario where limitless snowballing of IP-connected devices can be observed. Due to the launch of IPv6 protocol, innumerable IP addresses have sprouted and are still emerging, highlighting the need for DDI solutions.

By format, the global DDI market can be segmented into open source solutions, cloud-based solutions, hardware-based solutions, and software solutions. By application, the market can be categorized into network security, network automation, data center transformation, and virtualization.

Global DDI Market: Key Trends

The increasing adoption of cloud computing across numerous sectors, growing concerns about security and privacy of data, and rising need for streamlining IP address management are responsible for the growth of the global DDI market. The switch from IPv4 to IPv6 Internet protocol has also been driving the global market for DDI.

The emergence of the trend of e-learning across schools, universities, and several educational institutes owing to its convenience and effectiveness, has also been propelling growth. The integrated services segment is likely to contribute a significant amount of revenue to the overall market, driven by growing demand for tools for configuring, automating, administrating, and integrating IP addresses.

Global DDI Market: Market Potential

Infoblox Inc., a leading network company counted among the cream of the crop in the competitive landscape of the global DDI market, announced the launch of the latest version of its software NIOS 8.0 for DDI in November 2016. The new release is highly flexible, possessing “elastic scaling” capability. It is therefore apt at adding or reducing DDI capacity as per the needs of a network. The company has also been focusing on the addition of new appliances to its product portfolio. These advanced appliances offer up to 50% performance enhancements over the existing appliances.

Similarly, in January 2017, the company announced the release of its Infoblox Active Trust® Cloud. The new service has been developed to meet the needs of enterprises having a mobile workforce as well as increasing number of branch offices across the globe. These enterprises often have to face security and privacy concerns. The solution offers protection to on and off premise devices and prevention of DNS-based data exfiltration. Not only does the solution allow quick investigation of threats, it also stops device communication with command-and-control servers automatically.

Global DDI Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global DDI market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America, by virtue of high deployment of IoT across the region, can emerge as the leading segment. The necessity of compliance with the conducive regulatory frameworks of the government in Europe and North America have been aiding the expansion of the DDI market in these regions.

The DDI market in Asia Pacific promises considerable growth opportunities. Owing to the presence of a high consumer base, extensive penetration of internet and smartphones across the region, and large scale industrialization, the DDI market in Asia Pacific will gain momentum over the next few years.

Global DDI Market: Competitive Analysis

Several market players are expanding their presence via heavy investments in research and development. Infoblox Inc., Nokia Corporation, BT Diamond IP, SolarWinds, Microsoft Corporation, PC Network, Cisco Systems, Inc., Incognito Software Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, BT Diamond, and ApplianSys Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the global DDI market.

