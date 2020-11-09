Double Wall Corrugated Box Market Scope, Segmentation, Development and Opportunities with Forecast 2029

Double Wall Corrugated Box Market: An Overview

Double wall corrugated box is rigid, generally rectangular in shape which are primarily used to protect the product during transportation. It is made from virgin wood fiber or recycled paper with more lignin content. The toughness is provided by the lignin content in the wood which is not removed during the manufacturing of double wall corrugated boxes. Electricals and Electronics business is experiencing a hype as usage of number of technical instruments and equipment is increasing among all the age group people and especially among the youngsters, the double wall corrugated box market is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period.

As the Transport & Logistics and food & beverage industries are increasing over the last few years, the of double wall corrugated box market is expected to increase during the forecast period. Sustainability is also the another reason why demand of double wall corrugated box is increasing since consumers as well as manufacturers are concerned about reduction in carbon footprint during our day to day life.

Double Wall Corrugated Box Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Double wall corrugated box market are rise in electronics sector, e-commerce sector, protection of product during transportation, increase in sustainable packaging solutions, increase in demand of food and beverage products.

The factors which restrain the Double wall corrugated box market are size constraints as the dimension of the boxes is generally fixed, expensive raw materials and regulations implied by the government as mainly virgin wood fibre is used in the manufacturing of the double wall corrugated boxes. Availability of alternative materials such as plastic bio-plastics also hamper the double wall corrugated box market.

Double Wall Corrugated Box Market: Segmentation

The Double wall corrugated box market is segmented on the basis of material, type and end use industry.

The Double wall corrugated box market is segmented on the basis of material as

Wood fiber

Recycled fiber

The Double wall corrugated box market is segmented on the basis of type as

Rigid boxes

Self-erecting boxes

Telescope boxes

Slotted boxes

The Double wall corrugated box market is segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Food and Beverage

Consumer goods

Personal care and Homecare

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

E-commerce

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation and Logistics

Double Wall Corrugated Box Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest share contributor in double wall corrugated box market as the region is flourished with enhancement in retail business. Europe is the second largest share contributor and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region especially China, Japan and India is expected to have the highest growth rate in double wall corrugated box market due to wake in e-commerce sector.

Latin America is expected to have a stagnant growth in double wall corrugated box market throughout the forecast period. Middle East & Africa and Oceania anticipated to grow gradually due to emerging economy, increase in demand of food & beverage products and industrialization.

Double Wall Corrugated Box Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Double wall corrugated box market are Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, DS Smith, Nefab Group, WestRock, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Archis Packaging (India) Pvt. Ltd, Europac Group, Packaging Corporation of America. Pratt Industries Inc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd., VPK Packaging Group, Nelson Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Action Box Inc., Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Wertheimer Box Corporation, Shillington Box Co., LLC and Bee Packaging.

Double Wall Corrugated Box Market: Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic COVID-19 is expected to affect the double wall corrugated box market severely throughout its explosive outreach across the world. As the economic growth of each and every developed and developing countries is decreasing, the double wall corrugated box market will decrease first but then increase later gradually during the forecast period.

