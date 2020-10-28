Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market Size, Application, Region and Growth Forecast 2019-2029

Global Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market: Overview

Pharmaceutical industry is progressing at a rapid rate to cover the various diseases that affect human beings. This is made possible by the presence of genetic engineering techniques that make it possible to manufacture drugs inside microorganisms like bacteria and parasites. This is often done in environmental conditions without oxygen by a process known as fermentation.

Contract pharmaceutical fermentation services provide rental spaces for pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce drugs on a large scale in a cost effective manner. A fermentation bowl usually takes a lot of investment, and leasing such services out to multiple users makes sense for consumers. These will be high in demand, driving the global contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market from 2019 to 2029.

The incidence of diseases is increasing globally and so is dependence on allopathic medicine. Fermentation processes provide organic medicines at reduced prices and free of chemical impurities. It can be safely predicted that the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market will see steady growth in the future, opines TMRR.

Global Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Various manufacturers have dipped their feet into the waters of the contract pharmaceutical fermentation services market owing to the growing demand for cheaper drugs globally. Due to the presence of a large number of global manufacturers, this market is fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include:

AbbVie, Inc.

Aumgene Biosciences

EKF Diagnostics – Stanbio

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Biocon

AMRI

Pfizer

Lonza

CordenPharma International

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

These manufacturers are looking to grow market outreach by good advertising and acquisitions of smaller facilities that offer contractual fermentation. Innovations in manufacturing these drugs also should increase market outreach and demand among people.

Global Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at a rate of 3-6% over the next 3 years. Industrial infrastructure however has little space to grow concomitantly. Hence, contractual and economic spaces like those offered by contract pharmaceutical services should find increased acceptance.

A growth of 5% was seen in the organic industry over the year 2018-2019. In the pharmaceutical industry, using microorganisms for the same has taken off well among the public given the intrinsic advantages of natural medicines over chemically derived ones.

Chronic illnesses derive the maximum number of drugs from the pharmaceutical industry because of the sheer number of healthcare visits required. 57% of the world population is expected to be afflicted with one or the other chronic illness by 2050, according to the World Health Organization. This should boost demand for fermentation services globally.

A major innovation in the pharmaceutical industry being followed up is the development of genomic medicines specific to each human being. This shall enable making medicines specific to a disease process. Fermentation processes aid in this whole project and should see increased demand in the future.

Global Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market: Regional Analysis

Increasing healthcare expenditure is driving growth in the regional market of North America. Older people in the region are high in number and the number is set to grow over the forecast period. Presence of strong players in the market is also reason that is attributed to regional market growth. Infrastructure of healthcare in the region is also an enabling factor. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is growing at a notable pace as well, pushing forward opportunities that are ready to be tapped into.

Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market Analysis by Platform Bacterial Fungal/Yeast

Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market Analysis by Service Type Development Services Commercial Services

Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market Analysis by Product Type Biotherapeutics Enzymes Peptides Plasmids Cytokines & Growth Factors Vaccines Others

Contract Pharmaceutical Fermentation Services Market Analysis by End User Pharmaceutical Companies Biotechnology Companies Animal Health Companies Animal Health Companies Institutes



