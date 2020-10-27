Acesulfame Potassium Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Business Opportunities , Growth, and Forecast Till 2028

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Overview

Those trying to shed weight, often supplant sugar with artificial sweeteners. And acesulfame potassium is the most common form of artificial sweeteners these days. It is almost 200 times sweeter than sugar and imparts a sweet taste to food and drinks while at the same time eliminating calories in them. Acesulfame potassium, also known as acesulfame K, is typically blended with other sweeteners, namely sucralose and aspartame. This is done to thwart the bitter aftertaste resulting when such sweeteners are used alone.

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Drivers and Restraints

Mainly fuelling the acesulfame potassium market is its wide ranging application in many areas, such as food and beverage, bakery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic. Of them, the pharmaceutical sector is said to be the main driver of demand in the market owing to its use in modifying bitter tasting medicines and tablets meant to be chewed. Food and beverage segment is another major driver of demand in the acesulfame potassium market. This is because acesulfame potassium is used alongside aspartame, sucralose, and other sweeteners in place of sugar, which is considered harmful for health in large proportions. For example, all-purpose proteins, namely Ultimate Nutrition Whey Gold contain acesulfame potassium alongside sucralose.

However, like other artificial sweeteners, acesulfame potassium is considered harmful for health by many. Some say they can negatively impact the metabolic process and even interfere with appetite regulation, blood sugar control, and body weight. In addition, some claim acesulfame potassium can be carcinogenic and can affect early-stage pregnancies.

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Trends and Opportunities

Despite concerns about the ill-effects of acesulfame potassium, it has been declared safe for human consumption in both the U.S. and European countries. Going forward, the acesulfame potassium market is predicted to gross higher revenues overall because of its increasing applications in foods that include beverages (fruit juices, soda, alcohol, and non-carbonated beverages), dairy products, tabletop sweeteners, desserts, ice creams, jelly, jams, marmalade, toothpaste and mouthwash, baked goods, chewing gums, marinades, condiments, salad dressings and sauces, breakfast cereals, and others. This is because of the rising awareness about health and weight control among people.

Acesulfame potassium market is also predicted to be bolstered by ability to remain unaffected by other ingredients which serves to improve its shelf life. It thus helps to maintain the nutrition of foods intact.

Nevertheless, posing a challenge to the growth in the acesulfame potassium market is the competition from substitutes namely stevia and other bio-based food additives

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, China is predicted to emerge as the leading supplier in the acesulfame potassium market by 2022. It would also likely emerge as the largest consumer of the product given its large population which is stoking the food and beverage industry big time. India, in Asia Pacific, is another crucial acesulfame potassium market owing to its large population and rapid lifting of FDI cap which is encouraging food and beverage companies to set up shop in the nation.

North America and Europe, meanwhile, are already considered developed markets for acesulfame potassium.

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key participants in the global market for acesulfame potassium are PepsiCo, Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Suzhou Hope Technology Co. Ltd., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd., and Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd.

